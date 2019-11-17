JEFFERSON — Advanced Placement students frequently get the reputation as cerebral “brains” whose ivory-tower theories are lost in the clouds, while technology education students tend to be stereotyped as gearheads and grease monkeys who’d rather work with their hands than their heads.
In practice, however, the academic rigor of AP classes and the technical skill students develop in Tech Ed go hand-in-hand when it comes to innovation and application.
Joining these two elements, Jefferson High School kicked off a new STEM challenge this year, bringing AP calculus and physics students into the realm of the practical in an open-ended engineering challenge and competition.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
Technology education instructor Mike Fellin said that the school wanted to foster more cooperation between departments.
“A lot of our students in the more advanced classes don’t usually come down here,” he said.
Fellin said that all of the teams came up with functional and innovative designs.
“Never underestimate the creativity of kids,” he said.
“I think it’s so cool,” said automotive teacher E.J. Pilarski. “We’re getting some kids who are not typically hands-on to do some hands-on applications, and put their background knowledge to use.”
While Friday marked the final competition, the project actually stretched over a couple of weeks.
Qualifying were 22 students. Sign-up took place Oct. 15 and on Oct. 22, they formed teams.
In successive days, the teams spent hours developing, testing and modifying their apparatus, which could use any design, but had to achieve very specific goals.
The final challenge and awards took place Friday in Jefferson High School’s small gym, topped off with a celebration and ice cream party early this week.
All of the teams had to develop a mechanism to transfer a golf ball from one position to another position, changing to four different heights, from 18 inches away.
The groups, made up of three to four students each, were scored on a point system.
They had one week to plan their contraption, then one full day to build and test it.
Over the course of that day, teams made use of the wood shop and Fab Lab and also used the computer lab in the Technology Education Department.
Testing their contraptions at the end of the long work day, teams earned a base level of points which they’d bring into the final day of competition later in the week.
On the final day of competition, Friday, teams gathered during Intervention/Enrichment Time at the end of the school day for the final challenge.
Introducing an additional element of risk, teams were allowed to risk whatever amount of points they wanted on their contraption’s final performance.
Every team had its own distinct approach. Some launched their golf ball from a tube, while others rolled it down variously-sloped “ski runs” to achieve the height they wanted. One designed an elevated structure with graduated settings.
The final element to the challenge involved teams wagering a certain portion of the points they’d already earned on their final shot. It was up to the teams themselves whether to remain conservative or put it all on the line.
That approach kept the outcome uncertain until the final moments.
The Green Team, made up of Matthew Thoma, Kamin Wolter, Anna Kallsen and Eryn Warner, emerged as the winner.
Students said they enjoyed the open-ended nature of the challenge, which allowed them to employ their creativity throughout the week as they developed and revised their own designs.
“Getting together with a group of people who have different perspectives on how to build and execute the idea of the project was fun,” said Valorie Schamens, a member of the Purple Team. “It was cool to see how the projects turned out, with all of the different ideas on how to build the machine.”
Elizabeth Munoz-Cuadra, a member of the Orange Team, said that over the course of the challenge, she learned that not everything was going to work as expected right away.
“Several mistakes were made during the process, but we ultimately learned that these mistakes helped our team achieve our ultimate goal,” Munoz-Cuadra said.
“The hardest part of the challenge was definitely being able to think outside the box by applying our skills to real-life scenarios and by having to make our designs come to life from scrap,” she said.
Eryn Warner, a member of the Green Team, said she enjoyed working and brainstorming with a group to solve problems, noting that even though it was challenging, it was still fun.
Zach Donley, a member of the Maroon Team, agreed, saying, “I really just liked that I could be creative and actually get to make something from an idea.”
School officials are optimistic about the idea of hosting similar challenges in the future, helping students link advanced classroom to real-life applications.
