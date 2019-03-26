WHITEWATER — Incumbent Whitewater Unified School District School Board member Jim Stewart feels he has the skills, experience and care for the community to maintain his seat on the board.
He is facing newcomers Amy Hagen Curtis and Jennifer Kienbaum on the April 2 ballot to fill two positions on the school board. The two seats are Stewart’s and that of Brian Brunner, who is not seeking re-election.
Stewart, who has lived in Whitewater for 45 years, has an extensive record of public service dating back to the 1980s.
“I served as state representative for this district in the early 1980’s,” he said. “I was a member of the Whitewater School Board for 21 years and the Whitewater Common Council for 10 years.”
Most recently, Stewart was elected to the school board in 2016.
“I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to serve the community in this way for 24 years,” he said.
Outside of the council or school board, Stewart is a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Whitewater Historical Society and the League of Women Voters. He also serves on the city’s Community Involvement and Cable TV Commission and its Ethics Committee.
Other experiences include being the assistant school business manager for the Middleton School District before joining the UW-Whitewater Registrar’s Office staff in 1980 until his retirement as registrar in 2001.
Stewart founded, operated and edited the Whitewater Banner website from 2006-2018.
Through the years he has been lauded for his dedication to the community. He has been awarded, in 2008, the Distinguished Alumni Award for Community and Regional Service from UW Whitewater; in 2010, the first annual Making Democracy Work Award from Whitewater Area League of Women Voters; also in 2010, the Lifetime Achievement Award from Whitewater Area Chamber of Commerce; and in 2012, the Best Business Citizen Main Street Award from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Additionally, he received recognition from the Whitewater Innovation Center by dedicating their flag pole area for his years of community service.
“I am seeking re-election because this will be an especially important term for board members,” Stewart said. “The recently passed four-year operational referendum, in November 2018, entrusts the board to manage the funds provided by taxpayers, and I believe I bring the skills, experience, and care for the community needed to have a positive influence on this process.”
Also, he noted that it will be important for the board to follow the strategic plan, also passed November 2018. He anticipates that there could be several possible revisions or new policies that will be under consideration in the new term.
“Maintaining continuity is important too,” Stewart said. “We are on track for continued positive results. Serving the community as a board member for 21 years, plus the addition of the past three years, provides 24 years of varied experiences, understandings, and insights that will help with the many school issues that the board will face.”
He pointed out that during his tenure he has traveled to all the district’s schools and visited with administrators and teachers.
“I’m just glad to be have been part of this highly functional team of board, staff, and teachers and I hope to continue,” Stewart said.
Going forward, he lists financial support, mental health and implementation of the strategic plan as being among the biggest issues facing the district.
“The district, like many in the state, is being asked to do more with less, and this is the over-arching challenge, and there are three areas are especially impacted,” he said, noting that for the past 10 years, state financial support for special education programs has been frozen at the same amount while other costs continue to rise.
“This year, the cost is $1.26 million for district special education with state support covering 24.5 percent, or $309,042 of that cost,” Stewart said. That model requires the district to fund $950,958 from other district educational funds.
School board members met with area legislators and discussed this special education funding approach. Governor Tony Evers is recommending a state support level of 90 percent for districts, rather than the current 24.5 percent.
“Such a drastic jump will certainly face obstacles and even with an increase, board efforts will need to continue to come up with the difference in order to maintain support for special education programs, and balance the needs of all students,” he said
Continuing, Stewart said another issue is the continuation of district support in the area of mental health, which he describes as a “relatively new and important district action.”
He said the board and staff have been proactive on the issue, noting that recently, the board approved a contract with Fort HeathCare Mental Health Services for expanding mental health services to the elementary schools. The four-year contract provides each elementary school with one day of service per week.
“Finally, passage of the district strategic plan in November requires a commitment to revise current board policies, or create new policies,” he noted. “This is a time-consuming activity and will include all areas of the strategic plan. One focus of the strategic plan is that all students ‘achieve excellence in a safe, innovative, educational environment.’”
In conclusion, Stewart focused on his most recent service while on the board.
“During 2018-19, I served on the Wisconsin Association of School Board (WASB) Policies and Resolutions Committee, and was one of 32 Wisconsin board members selected statewide to develop and present resolutions to the 421 board representatives at the WASB Annual Convention,” he said.
“The resolutions were discussed in detail and then formulated into actionable resolutions for the association members and lobbyists to help guide their work with the state Legislature and the governor’s office. I also serve on the district’s Policy Review Committee. This experience will be helpful during the next term.”
For more information, visit online at jimstewartforschoolboard.com.
