JEFFERSON — In a few months, as walkers at the new Meadow Springs Conservancy Park in Jefferson take in the beauty of nature, they'll be able to take in a story as well.
A Story Walk for young readers, family members and intergenerational friends will be going up this spring along the trail in Jefferson's new park.
"I have always wanted to bring a story walk to Jefferson," said Jefferson Public Library director Melissa Anderson.
The library director said she had seen this done around other area libraries, and some communities have placed changing Story Walk displays in their local parks, as at Brant-Quirk Park in Watertown.
As planning got underway for a new City of Jefferson park on the site of the old Meadow Springs Golf Course, Anderson said she saw an opportunity to create a similar experience in Jefferson.
"It just kind of steamrolled from there," Anderson said.
"We think of the library as being 'inside,' but really, it's wherever you are, whether through online resources or outreach projects like this one," said Julia Birch, Jefferson Public Library children's and youth librarian.
Laminated pages from children's story books will be displayed on the Story Walk posts that will go up along the mile-long, paved walking trail. The plot of the story then unfolds while people walk along the trail.
The goal is to frequently change out the story that is featured on the Story Walk posts so that there's always something new to discover.
The venture is entirely supported by donations, with area individuals, organizations and businesses all kicking in.
The fund drive for the project got a big boost when around Christmastime, a library patron came in and held up their book checkout receipt, the bottom of which lists how much each patron has "saved" on books and other materials by checking them out as opposed to purchasing them.
The patron asked, "I have all this money you saved me and I'm looking to give it back. Do you have a place where you'd like it to go?" Anderson related.
The library director immediately thought of the Story Walk project, and with that initial boost, kicked off a fund drive with the goal of raising $6,300 to fund the project.
"We started in late December and met our goal ahead of the deadline which we had set," said Julia Birch, children's and youth librarian at Jefferson Public Library.
"The community support has been tremendous," Anderson said. "The whole amount came in without two months."
Among the larger donors were the Jefferson Kiwanis Club, which contributed $1,500 and Jefferson's Theisen's Home, Farm and Auto supply store, which kicked in $1,300 through its "More for Your Community" grant program.
"It has been a great partnership between the library, the parks department, patrons and our community," Anderson said.
The walk posts were delivered to the city last week and will be installed by members of the city's Department of Public Works crew, when weather allows and the ground conditions are good.
"We're hoping to be able to install the posts this spring and hold a kickoff celebration in a few months," Anderson said.
While not located in the library itself, the Story Walk project very much fits in with the library's mission of increasing accessibility, providing resources that benefit the whole community, and - of course - promoting literacy for the youngest children on up.
"This is something we can do which will be free and inclusive for all ages and will give families one more thing to enjoy in the local community," Birch said.
"We hope to inspire some family outings and promote multigenerational interaction, while getting young people outdoors," Anderson said.
Library planners have already selected the books to be featured throughout this year, and planners are also working on organizing events that will get the community out into the new park and onto the Story Walk trail as well.
