JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County Oct. 7-11.
City of Fort Atkinson
Female white and gray kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 37817.
Female Calico kitten, DSH, No. 37818.
City of Jefferson
Adult, unknown gender, brown and white tabby cat, DSH, No. 37820.
Adult, unknown gender, brown tabby cat with ear tip, DSH, No. 37819.
City of Lake Mills
Adult male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 37808.
Young adult, unknown gender, brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 37816.
Young adult, unknown gender, brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 37815.
Town of Jefferson
Female gray tabby kitten, DSH, No. 37804.
Town of Koshkonong
Young adult, unknown gender, white and black cat, DSH, No. 37803.
Village of Johnson Creek
Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 37805.
