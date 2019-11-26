JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson Board of Education on Monday approved a $122,287 flooring bid from Hughes Flooring to replace flooring at Sullivan Elementary School.
The district sought bids from several companies, said Tim Graffin, director of buildings and grounds for the district.
One did not issue a proposal and one declined because its small company could not handle the summer vacation timeline for the work.
Of the two remaining bids, the Hughes bid came in $2,000 below the other one.
This will be a second summer of upgrades to Sullivan Elementary School, noted Jefferson district Superintendent Mark Rollefson.
Last summer, the building got new doors, windows, painting and some other upgrades.
District officials noted that Hughes did the flooring during the recent projects at the high school and at West Elementary School and that the district has found the company reliable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.