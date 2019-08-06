MADISON — A Sullivan man is among five Wisconsin Lottery players who claimed a total $900,000 in prizes last week, with his totaling more than half the jackpot.
Dennis McKnight of Sullivan won the $500,000 top prize in the instant scratchoff game $500,000 Crossword. He purchased his ticket at Linmar BP, 800 E. Linmar St., in Johnson Creek (watch for a full story later this week).
The odds of winning $500,000 Crossword's top prize are one in 106,667.
Meanwhile, Michael Meyer of Richland Center won Hot Line Crossword's $100,000 top prize. Meyer purchased the winning ticket at Eastside BP in Richland Center. There are two remaining top prizes in the game.
On the lotto side, two players claimed their $100,000 top prizes in All or Nothing.
Brookfield's Deborah Hill won her prize in July 29's drawing, matching none of the numbers drawn (5, 6, 8, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22) to win the $100K. Hill bought the winning ticket at Mians Clark Station in West Allis.
Michelle Sharkey of Milwaukee also won All or Nothing's top prize. She matched all 11 numbers (3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 17, 19, 21) in July 24's drawing. Sharkey bought the winning ticket at Hoops Travel Plaza in Coloma.
Rustam Azimov of Brooklyn, N.Y., won $100,000 in the July 27 Powerball drawing. Azimov matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball. Since Azimov also purchased the Power Play prize multiplier feature, the $50,000 prize was automatically multiplied by two, turning the $50,000 ticket into a $100,000 winner.
The numbers drawn were 1, 19, 31, 48, 61, PB-6 and PP-2X. Kwik Trip in Fond du Lac sold the winning ticket.
The odds of winning All or Nothing's $100,000 top prize are one in 352,716; ,the $50,000 Powerball prize, one in 913,130; the 2X Power Play, one in 1.8; and the $100K in Hot Line Crossword, one in 360,000.
Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has generated more than $14.5 billion in total revenue and paid more than $8.2 billion in prizes and $4.3 billion in funding for property tax credits to eligible Wisconsin homeowners.
