JEFFERSON - Survey results released Monday night show that the Jefferson school district community would support a $30 million-plus referendum aimed to update all of the district's school buildings.
Local residents also indicated strong support for the referendum option that would keep East Elementary School open, rather than closing the 1938 school and combining it with the newer West Elementary School.
East is the district's oldest school and it has the greatest infrastructure needs, but the historic building is beautifully constructed and considered a landmark in the community.
Gauging community sentiment ahead of an expected referendum, the School District of Jefferson engaged School Perceptions to conduct a survey of residents in the district, school employees, area property-owners and families who open enroll their children into the district.
Input from all of these groups is valuable, but of most import in the school decision-making process was the opinion of potential voters who would be the ones weighing in on the referendum itself, said
Rob DeMeuse of School Perceptions presented the survey results at Monday's school board meeting.
The survey was conducted online - and in a few instances, on paper and then sent directly to the survey company - during the month of May.
A total of 1,108 responses were collected, equivalent to an 18.5 percent response rate. This is a good number, yielding a plus-or-minus three percent margin of error, School Perceptions officials said.
The vast majority of respondents live within the City of Jefferson, with some representation from the rural areas of the district, in keeping with the lesser population of those areas.
Some 14 percent of survey-takers lived outside the district, including some district staffers, some families who open-enroll their children into the Jefferson schools, and some people who have a second home in the district but whose primary residence is elsewhere.
Included in the survey was background information on the planning process, the school buildings and what the planned referendum would address, as determined by the district's Facilities Advisory Committee established in June 2021.
The FAC called for upgrades to Sullivan Elementary School in the amount of $2.1 million, including sprinklers for fire protection, replacing portions of major building systems, including the water heater, air circulation units and electrical systeml
At Jefferson Middle School, the FAC called for $1.2 million in improvements, including updating the fire alarms and replacing parts of major building systems, such as the water heater and chillers.
At Jefferson High School, the FAC called for $10.1 million in improvements, including updating heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems in the auditorium, updating rigging and lighting in the auditorium, adding a staircase in the academic wing to improve flow, especially in the case of emergency, and renovate and expand the high school's ag and tech ed wing to better meet modern standards.
The above renovations were included in both options presented to the public.
However, survey-takers were asked to weigh two different options when it came to East and West elementary schools.
Option 1, which was supported by more survey-takers, involved renovating both in-town elementary schools at a cost of $20.3 million.
This would cover replacing the roof at East to prevent water leaking into the building; replacing East windows to improve energy efficiency; adding a 4K classroom addition and repurposing existing rooms into learning support areas; and updating major building systems a East including HVAC, plumbing/sanitation and electrical; updating generators, plumbing and electrical systems at West; replacing floors, doors and other worn furnishings at both buildings, adding sprinklers for fire protection and replacing lights to improve energy efficiency; reconfiguring storm sewers to improve West drainage; upgrading bathrooms at both schools to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations; and improving safety and security at East by ensuring that all visitors enter though the main office.
Option 2, meanwhile, would call for renovations and expansion of West Elementary and the closing of East Elementary.
This option, which was supported by fewer survey respondents, called for adding a two-story classroom wing with support areas and restrooms; renovating and expanding the kitchen and cafeteria; renovating existing classrooms to address 4K and resource space needs; updating major building systems such as HVAC, plumbing and electrical; replacing floors, doors, ceilings and other worn furnishings as needed; reconfiguring storm sewers to improve drainage; upgrading bathrooms to comply with ADA regulations, and improving pedestrian safety by reconfiguring traffic flow.
Survey respondents were given a choice between Pathway 1 (updating Sullivan, JMS and JHS and renovating both East and West) or Pathway 1 (Updating Sullivan, JMS and JHS and expanding West while closing East.)
Overall, survey respondents favored Pathway 1, which would keep East open.
Some 64 percent of staff said they'd only support Pathway 1, compared to 62 percent of parents and 44 percent of non-parents/non-staff.
Some 42 percent of staff said they'd only support Pathway 2, compared to 40 percent of parents and 24 percent of non-parents/non-staff.
Only 10 percent of staff, 13 percent of parents and 30 percent of non-parents/non-staff said they wouldn't support either pathway.
Finally, 15 percent of staffers, 14 percent of parents and 16 percent of non-parents/non-staff said they weren't sure/needed more information.
Numerous survey-takers submitted comments supporting Pathway 1, calling it the "best of both worlds," and saying they valued restoring East, which they saw as a historic and beautiful building.
Furthermore, people liked that Pathway 1 was cheaper, (coming in at an estimated $33.7 million, as opposed to $46.4 million Pathway 2, and cost was a major factor for survey-takers.
Another concern that came up should the district pursue Pathway 2 and close East Elementary School had to do with increased traffic on the west side of Jefferson should Option 2 shunt all in-town elementary schoolers to West, just a block from the existing high school and middle school.
Survey-takers were also asked to weigh in on additional projects, which saw less support than the general school renovations.
Additional projects included:
Small-group collaboration spaces and age-appropriate bathrooms at Sullivan Elementary at a cost of $1.8 million;
Classroom and collaboration space at the middle school at a cost of $810,000;
A fitness area at the high school with direct outdoor access to serve the community as a whole, at a cost of $2.4 million;
The addition of auditorium support spaces for set design, a scene shop, storage/receiving, and dressing rooms, estimated to cost $5.3 million.
An athletic complex which would bring softball facilities onto campus rather than at their current off-site location. Adding an athletic complex on district owned land with natural grass fields, two softball fields, regulation-sized soccer field, practice fields, concessions and restrooms would cost $8 million.
The final added option would be an elementary school gym at a cost of $9 million, which would address the current lack of facilities that necessitates early morning and late night practices for area fitness, recreation and youth leagues.
Most survey respondents ranked all of these added options as low-to-medium priority and not something they felt needed to be addressed right away.
Based on the number and the spread of responses the May survey generated, School Perception personnel said that these results had about a 91 percent accuracy and should provide a reliable guide for school planning.
The weighted support chart created by School Perceptions using the results of this survey determined that some 51.3 percent of district residents would support a referendum in the amount of $34 million.
As the district moves forward with referendum planning, consultants said that they should try to remain under the dollar cap that the survey show the community would support, while also keeping in mind residents' desire to keep East open.
The survey also included a line about property values, showing the largest number of district residents (48 percent) felt the school district had a positive impact on the value of their homes. A smaller percentage felt the school district had little impact on home values (29 percent) and only six percent of respondents felt the district had a negative impact, while 16 percent of respondents said they did not own a home in the district.
In addition, most survey respondent said they felt the school district was doing a "good" or "great" job in delivering a high-quality education, keeping the public informed, managing funds appropriately, and building pride in the community.
Most said they would recommend the district to a friend or family member, with a slightly smaller sector being neutral and extremely few respondents saying they would not recommend the district.
NEXT STEPS
Over the summer, the school board is expected to vote on whether to go to referendum based on the results of the survey.
The deadline to adopt a resolution for a fall 2022 referendum would come Aug. 30. If approved, the referendum vote could come as early as Nov. 3.
Once the school board has adopted a specific resolution, school officials will reach out to educate the public about what the referendum would entail and what it would mean to the district and taxpayers.
