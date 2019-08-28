JEFFERSON — In her fourth decade working in education, Carolyn Stanford Taylor still remembers her first year of teaching.
The fresh faces, excitement students had for learning ...
Many of those students remember her too, and as at least eight of them Taylor had in her first year have gone on to become educators themselves.
Now Wisconsin state superintendent of schools, Taylor said she has been so touched when former students have come up to her through the years to say she made a difference in their lives.
One of those first-year students works with Secretary Taylor at the state in Department of Public Instruction.
Teachers touch lives every day, even when they don’t realize it, Taylor said during a visit Wednesday afternoon to West Elementary School in Jefferson. Their kindness, patience and understanding, passion for education or their given subject, make a lasting difference, and even a small action or gesture can be remembered years later.
The state superintendent spoke to West staff, her visit spurred by Chelsea Miller, who just a few months ago was named as the 2020 Wisconsin Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Miller teaches art at West and Sullivan Elementary School, both in the School District of Jefferson.
On Wednesday, Miller had the honor of leading Taylor on a tour through West, where the DPI secretary met staff members, other district personnel and student representatives who were in the building preparing for the school’s open house that evening.
Along the way, Taylor learned about some of the school’s successes and innovative programs, from flexible seating in the classrooms to the chess and stained glass clubs to the brand-new Pope Path created this year using donated funds and dedicated to the memory of a teacher who had passed away.
At every turn, Miller highlighted the contributions of other staff members.
For instance, she credited English Language Learners teacher Jessica Krause with coming up with the ideas for some of the innovative clubs that Miller leads, such as the construction and stained glass clubs.
She complimented teacher Megan Carstens’ skills in classroom management, noting that Carstens never has to raise her voice to get students to pay attention.
Miller gave a nod to principal Mike Howard for his “say yes” attitude that, rather than shutting down new ideas, lets teachers take the reins and try innovative things.
West Elementary’s well-known Stained Glass Club was one of those ideas. Miller chuckled, wondering what other principal would “say yes” to a club that puts soldering irons and sharp pieces of glass in the hands of fourth- and fifth-graders.
Though there have been some grazes from the sharp glass in the process of learning, letting the pupils take the initiative and create complex and high-level pieces of art pays dividends in so many ways, Miller noted, not just in student creativity, but also in self-discipline, perseverance and leadership.
In addition, the club donates its works to worthy community members and organizations or auctions them off to support the costs of the program, so students see the value of “giving back,” she said.
The state superintendent had a chance to meet Lynda Murphy, fifth-grade teacher who took the lead in coordinating a fund drive to create a walking path behind the school in memory of her late co-worker, Nancy Pope.
Pope, a longtime kindergarten and second-grade teacher at West, passed away unexpectedly of an aggressive form of cancer in the middle of the school year in 2017.
Murphy related a text she received from Pope while her fellow teacher was in treatment. The fifth-grade teacher asked what she could do to help, and Pope responded “Walk (with) me.”
That was the last communication Murphy received from Pope, who died very shortly thereafter. Many times, Murphy thought about that last message, reflecting on the many walks she, Pope and other educators had taken at the end of the school day.
Pope always had wanted to see a walking track behind the school, a place where students could “walk out their wiggles” during recess and for special class activities, and where teachers and other members of the community could enjoy pleasant exercise throughout the year. So Murphy and her co-workers coordinated a fund drive and with the support of students, staff, families, the Parent-Teacher Organization, area businesses and a few grants, and the project came together.
In fact, what was supposed to be a two-year project (the first year with a gravel surface and the second year with a top blacktop coat) saw so much support that the project was able to be completed in one year. The new blacktopped path, with two quarter-mile loops, awaits students when they return to school Sept. 3.
Taylor also visited the room of Danyel Fountain, who had the idea of applying for grant funds for flexible seating — a boon for students who have a lot of energy or think best while moving.
Fountain obtained grants not only for her classroom, but for others in the school as well. Now, students have a choice of pedal desks, kneelers, wobble seats and wobble desks, “duck walkers,” standing desks, step desks and more, as well as traditional seating.
The use is a privilege. It really helps a lot of people concentrate, Fountain said. If it doesn’t work for a certain student, there always are regular chairs, she said.
“I have never seen anything like that,” Stanford Taylor said. “It’s a great idea — it acknowledges that not all kids can do the ‘sit-still’ thing.”
Fountain’s room, like other classrooms across the school, also features a “calming corner,” where students who might be anxious or upset can choose to take five minutes to sit separated from the class by a gauzy curtain. The tent-like enclosure has noise-cancelling headphones and various calming toys, like bottles of beads and shakers.
The ability to take a short break allows pupils to self-regulate and avert what could have been a disruptive outburst had they stayed in the regular classroom environment.
Soon enough, Fountain said, she’ll see the student’s face start to peer out through the gauze. Then he or she is opening the curtain, and then raising a hand because he or she wants to answer a question she has asked the class.
Sometimes Fountain lets kids “catch her” using the calming corner herself as they come in from recess.
Of course, a stop at the award-winning art teacher’s school would not be complete without a tour of the art room, where many of the Stained-Glass Club creations were on display and other projects — such as an adult stained-glass creation Miller was working on with fellow staffers over the summer — waited as works-in-progress.
New this school year, Miller said, students will have an option of joining a new Mosaic Club she’ll be starting. A Walking Club to meet before school on the Pope Path also is in the works.
For the final part of her visit, Stanford Taylor had the opportunity to meet with all of the school staff in the West library.
“Welcome to the 2019-20 school year,” she said. “I could tell from the moment I walked into the school that you were excited about education.”
She noted that she saw teachers hard at work making their classrooms welcoming, while others honed classroom activities and procedures to take into account the professional development they’d done over the summer.
“Many kids come to us with great needs,” the state superintendent said. “But for every learner, there is such great potential. We, as educators, are tasked with bringing out that potential.”
She said that for some students, academics are a struggle, but they flourish in a more creative subject like art.
“This is where the action is,” Taylor said, gesturing around at the gathered educators. “You truly shape our future.”
While technology has transformed the tools of teaching, the most important component remains the relationships that teachers and other school personnel build with young people, she pointed out.
Taylor said that out of all of the aspects of her job, traveling around the state to see educators in their own school environments is her favorite part.
At West, the state superintendent said, she sees great ideas and a great collaborative network that helps students — and educators — to succeed.
Before she left, Taylor also gave a brief shout-out to Jefferson High School student Anna Kallsen, who was voted in as the “state superintendent of schools” at Badger Girls’ State during this summer and who was at West Wednesday afternoon volunteering with the clothing drive.
