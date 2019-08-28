Pam Chickering Wilson

Wisconsin State Superintendent of Schools Carol Stanford Taylor visited West Elementary School in Jefferson Wednesday for a tour led by 2020 Wisconsin Elementary Teacher of the Year Chelsea Miller, who teaches art at West and at Sullivan Elementary School in the Jefferson school district. Taylor’s visit coincided with a clothing and school supply drive Miller is coordinating to benefit students in need and their families. Show here at the table where supplies are being collected are, from left, Miller, high school volunteer Eryn Warner, high school volunteer Masha Maleeva, Taylor, student volunteer Anna Kallsen, and West fifth-graders Madyson Siegert and Christopher Serrano-Martinez.