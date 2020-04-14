JEFFERSON — As often happens when a new technology, or a new application of familiar technology, is tried for the first time, technical difficulties required the rescheduling of Monday evening’s Jefferson school board meeting.
The evening meeting, which was supposed to be the board of education’s first foray into virtual gatherings, was delayed and then postponed as it came to light that the public-access link to the meeting did not work.
Instead, the meeting was only able to be accessed to those within the School District of Jefferson who had in-system email addresses.
The session was supposed to be open to the public, but should someone outside the school district domain had attempted to tune in, that attempt was turned aside by the platform the district was using.
The meeting first was delayed for around 10 minutes, and then an hour, in attempt to find a temporary workaround.
After nearly an hour’s investigation, Jason Poeppel, the information and technology director for the district, announced that he would have to find a new platform to host the meeting, since the Google live-steam method only would work with people within the system.
Poeppel said he would be meeting with Superintendent Mark Rollefson by Tuesday morning to settle on a new meeting date and time that would ensure the school board met all legal requirements for meeting publication and which ensured that area residents could tune in.
As of Monday evening, the district was looking at a 7 p.m. meeting time on Wednesday, April 15.
Rollefson said that there were several time-sensitive items on the agenda of the pending meeting that needed to be acted on in short order.
At the same time, he said, the district needed to make sure it was meeting all legal requirements.
“I would really prefer to move forward with the meeting tonight,” Rollefson said. “But there is also very specific statutory language we must meet.”
In the hour during which the original school board was delayed, Rollefson said, district officials did manage to get in touch with the district’s legal counsel, which advised postponing the meeting to another date.
The tentative Wednesday meeting will be posted and announced in the newspaper and all of the normal locations to make sure the public is aware of the change and has the opportunity to join in electronically.
Members of the public will be able to hear and watch the rescheduled meeting, although they will not be able to participate live.
School district residents or others interested in submitting comments to be read into the record at the rescheduled meeting may email them to the superintendent at rollefsonm@sdoj.org. Public comments must include the name and address of the person submitting them and the organization they represent, if applicable.
