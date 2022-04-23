WHITEWATER - In its three years of existence, this will be the first time TechSavvy will be able to offer an in-person, hands-on experience promoting STEM careers for girls.
The educational event for girls in fifth- through ninth-grade (also open to interested boys) and their parents, will take place April 30 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The event is being sponsored by the American Association of University Women chapters of Fort Atkinson and Janesville in coordination with University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Office of Science Outreach.
Vicki Wright, part of the organizing committee through the Fort Atkinson AAUW organization, said the idea of TechSavvy originated on the national level in 2005 in New York. The founder, a chemical and biomedical engineer, wanted to do something to encourage more young women to go into STEM careers, where females have traditionally been underrepresented.
The coordinators said that changing trends in education have increased science requirements for everyone, and women indeed have made significant strides in biological science and the medical field, but other areas remain dominated by testosterone, especially physical science, engineering and computer science.
The program aims to engage middle-school-level girls in engaging, hands-on activities that relate to the STEM field, while providing them with female role models in their field.
Locally, the first annual TechSavvy conference was all set to go in mid-March 2020, with numerous interactive sessions and scheduled speakers, when suddenly the world shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thus, the planned 2020 event had to be canceled. Planners organized a virtual conference in 2021, which was well-attended given the format, with 119 attendees.
However, nothing could replace the hands-on interaction of a live, on-site conference with actual laboratories available.
Organizers are really excited to be able to return to the originally planned live format for the 2022 year.
The conference will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30- at UW-Whitewater, with room for 125 students and 125 parents/mentors.
Since the event is heavily subsidized by the area AAUW chapters, participants will only be charged a nominal $10 registration fee.
Diverse workshops explore all different areas of science, all practiced by professional women right in this area.
Terri Borneman of Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson will lead a workshop on the science behind the food you eat.
Dr. Kirsten Crossgrove, genetics and molecuar biology teacher at UW-W
Kris Curran, biology professor at UW-W ....
Build your own e-card
Colors We Eat: Interactions of Light and Molecules
Encryption and Secret Codes
Engineer a cell phone stand
Go Robot Go: Led by Laura....., math and computer science teacher at Whitewater High School, this workshop will feature the school's all-female robotics team talking about how they engineered and built their robot and tailored it to compete in the FIRST Lego League contest.
Surgical Intern for a Day
Race to Action: How Pills Dissolve in your Stomach
Attendees can choose from three workshops in the morning. Parents/mentors will join their kids for the first workshop and then they'll split up, with separate workshops offered for the students and for the adult attendees.
Parents/mentors will hear perspectives from Whitewater students and the UW-W career development director.
In addition, Bobbi Bishof-Berger who heads up the welding department at Blackhawk Technical College will offer perspectices.
A doctor and three local engineers will offer "Stories and Secrets" from women in STEM: Dr. Luella Guzman of Fort Atkinson, Emily Jackson of Rockdale and Brittany Noe of Fort Atkinson.
After lunch, there will be a keynote address, and then attendees will hear from a panel of local women in STEM careers.
"I am super excited about all of the great representatives we have on the panel," Wright said.
The panel includes a doctor with five kids who worked her way up in the medical field, an engineer with a food equipment company based in Fort ATkinson, an engineer working on highway interchanges....
Serving as keynote speaker will be Ruth Conrad-Proulx, technical director of theatre and dance at UW-W, who will speak on the intersection of science and art on the technical side of putting on a show.
To sign up
Prospective participants can register online though the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater website.
The direct link to the TechSavvy registration is: https://www.uww.edu/ce/camps/additional/techsavvy
The nominal cost of the conference includes lunch, a T-shirt and a swag bag from sponsors.
OUTTAKES
WHITEWATER — Despite all of the progress made in the last several decades on opening up nontraditional careers to young women, boys still outnumber girls in upper level high school physical sciences and math courses, while at the college level only 12 percent of bachelor’s degrees in science and engineering go to women.
The gender discrepancy grows even larger when you look at who is receiving master’s degrees and doctoral degrees in the sciences, when the percentage of female degree-holders falls into the single digits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.