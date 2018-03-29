Teen likely to plead in threat

JEFFERSON — A plea and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a 17-year-old Waterloo teen charged with making a terrorist threat to a school after allegedly posting a message on a social media account.

Steven K. Marceau is charged with a felony count of a terrorist threat and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He faces a maximum penalty of three years and nine months in prison if convicted of the charges.

Under the provision of Wisconsin law, 17-year-olds alleged to have violated criminal law are subject to prosecution as adults.

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, he reportedly posted on Snapchat an animated image of himself hanging from a fire alarm pull station with a pickax. The caption read, “Wonder if I can score more than 17,” in reference to the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead.

Marceau, a student at Waterloo High School, reportedly told another student on that same day, “you’d better not be at school tomorrow.”

Upon being arrested, Marceau told authorities he had posted the image to “get a laugh.”

He admitted that the caption was a reference to the Florida shooting and further stated that he has a “dark sense of humor” and has been known to make the occasional racist or dead baby jokes.

Classes were cancelled at Waterloo High School Wednesday, Feb. 21, due to the status of the investigation, even after Marceau was taken into custody as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Marceau appeared before Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge William Hue for a preliminary hearing. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over for trial.

His attorney, Whitney DeVoe of the State Public Defender’s Office, requested that an arraignment and plea/sentencing be scheduled.

Marceau is scheduled to appear for the plea and sentencing on Thursday, April 12.

He remains free on a $10,000 signature bond.