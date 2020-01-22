Good Morning,

It's Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 and here's what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1. There have been 104 illnesses related to vaping in Wisconsin, to date. Now, doctors and Governor Tony Evers are stepping up the effort to curb teen vaping.

On Sunday, Evers outlined his proposals for bills that would ban vaping and vapor products on K-12 campuses in the state and expand the definition of public health emergencies. Another bill would fund a public health campaign to address youth vaping in the state and a fourth proposal would expand the enforcement capacity of the Departments of Revenue and Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection to prevent vaping products from being sold to minors.

2. Police are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run accident involving a teenager on a bike in Watertown last Thursday.

A 13-year-old cyclist was hit by a car and sustained minor injuries, according to the Watertown Police Department.

3. Just days after trails opened, Jefferson County snowmobile trails will close 6 a.m. Wednesday and remain closed until further notice.

For more information, contact the 24-hour snowmobile hotline at (920) 699-7669.

In Sports, Fort Atkinson high School Football coach Brady Grayvold is leaving his position after two years at the helm.

Grayvold, who went 0-18 during his time in Fort has accepted a position on the coaching staff at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“I think everyone’s ultimate goal is to do it at the highest level,” Grayvold said. “I said I wanted to build this up as high as I could. There were no other high schools that I would have wanted to be at. When a college like the one that reached out reaches out — it’s an opportunity that I don’t think you can turn down.”

Wisconsin Senate approves 1 of 8 homelessness bills MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate passed one of eight bills Tuesday from a bipartisan package designed to fight homelessness in Wisconsin.

Pence coming to Wisconsin Capitol for school choice event MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to the Wisconsin state Capitol on J…

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's Davos remarks rife with distortion WASHINGTON (AP) — On a rarefied world stage in the Swiss Alps, President Donald Trump cited accomplishments on clean air that aren't real, a l…

U.S. gets first case of mysterious new Chinese illness SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. on Tuesday reported its first case of a new and potentially deadly virus circulating in China, saying a Washington sta…

