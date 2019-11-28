There were no injuries in a Thanksgiving afternoon fire at Ball Corporation in Fort Atkinson.
Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a report of smoke at the northside beverage can plant at about 1:25 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a working fire. That was confirmed at 1:37 p.m.
WKOW reported that firefighters were able to contain it to the oxidizer on the outside of the building, located at 105 E. Blackhawk Drive.
There were no injuries, according to Division Chief Michael Lawrence.
“Gaining access to the fire was the biggest challenge,” Lawrence told WKOW.
Among the units responding to a MABAS call for mutual aid were those from Ryan Brothers EMS, as well as the Jefferson, Lake Mills, Whitewater and Cambridge fire departments.
All units had cleared by scene by 4:40 p.m.
Watch for a more in-depth story online Friday.
