This was supposed to be a positive column about how the last member of our family — our 13-year-old, Michael — has now received his COVID-19 vaccine and how we’re looking forward to a return to normal activities.
Vacations, trips, dining out, seeing friends and family, the county fair. You can almost taste it. Just beyond that final dose, wait two weeks and breathe easy.
But forgive me if I’m not feeling all that positive right now. For one of our family members, it may be too late to enjoy that “normal” summer or any of the activities to which they were looking forward.
Despite taking extreme care, our whole family still came down with COVID-19 back in December. My younger child had two days of fever and crankiness. My husband experienced fever and an unusual cough.
I’m asthmatic, so I had a little harder time. I had a week-long headache, followed by weeks of exhaustion, coughing, and shortness of breath that for a few days made me wonder if I should be calling the doctor.
These symptoms gradually subsided, however. For most of us, an off-kilter sense of taste and/or smell is our only remaining symptom after several months.
However, it is possible to get something called “long COVID” even with a case that’s initially considered mild. And one of our family members is experiencing symptoms that correlate with this extremely worrisome syndrome.
Rolling fevers. Body aches that come and go. Persistent exhaustion. And now heart palpitations and shortness of breath that last for hours.
You’ve heard of athletes who seem perfectly healthy, only to be sidelined weeks or months after a COVID-19 diagnosis with myocarditis that’s later linked to the virus: a potentially fatal complication.
Despite millions of people across the globe having gotten COVID-19, and millions who have died from it, the science is still developing as to how it affects the body, how to treat it and exactly what the long-term effects will be.
There is one thing that we know works, though. That’s not to get the disease in the first place.
And the best way to assure that is to go get the vaccine. Right now. For everyone age 12 or up, it is available at multiple locations across the county, free of charge, no waiting.
If you’re like my husband, you’ll only get the mildest of side effects to let you know your immune system has engaged: a low fever and a dip in energy. His vaccine effects were not even strong enough to keep him from work. He went from athletic event to athletic event the day after getting his second dose, albeit taking photos rather than competing.
If you’re like me, you’ll be low in the saddle for a day or two after receiving the vaccine — fever, chills, exhaustion that left me plastered to the couch. But after that, I was up and about with all of my usual energy.
We have learned that in an extreme minority of cases, even people who have received the vaccine can experience “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases, but these are asymptomatic or extremely mild – hospitalization or death is almost unheard of.
The chances of an individual experiencing an allergic reaction to the vaccine are not zero, but one or two in a million is so much better than the one to two in 100 chance a COVID-19 patient has of dying from the disease, or the much greater chance of experiencing long-lasting effects.
The sickest COVID-19 patients are not the only ones to suffer from long COVID. Patients who had a milder initial case that didn’t result in hospitalization also can have persistent symptoms.
“According to a recent survey done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 35% of non-hospitalized patients who had mild COVID-19 cases did not return to baseline health 14 to 21 days after their symptoms started,” noted Stephanie LaVergne, a research scientist with Colorado State University who is studying the issue.
“And this wasn’t just in older people or people with underlying health conditions,” LaVergne said. “ Twenty percent of previously healthy 18-to-34-year-olds had ongoing symptoms. Overall, research shows as many as one-third of individuals who had COVID-19 and weren’t hospitalized will still be experiencing symptoms up to three months later.”
There is hope. With all of the millions of people who have been through COVID-19, there will be plenty of available data to find out what works for long-haulers.
With a concerted effort, with government and private industry working together just as they did in the push to develop vaccines, we could soon see effective treatments for some of these long-term effects.
But wouldn’t it be better not to get them in the first place?
All it takes is a quick jab to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.
