The Unity Project will host its third annual Fort Fall Fiesta Saturday, Sept. 14, at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson.
The bilingual family event takes place from noon to 4 p.m. and features music by Contrabanda, a popular, six-piece Chicago salsa band.
Bilingual event co-emcees are former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher José Mieses and his wife, Whitney Townsend.
At noon, attendees are invited to earn some dance steps from Mieses and Townsend, so that they are ready to dance to the music of Contrabanda, which will play from noon to 3 p.m.
A contra dance with Dot Kent is slated for 2 p.m.
A cornhole tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m., with registration starting at noon. The fee is $10 per two-person team, with the winners taking home half of the registration proceeds. The other half will go to the Unity Project’s Fort Atkinson High School Scholarshiop Fund. Cornhole teams may sign up in advance at Madison Area Technical College or Fort Community Credit Union locations, or by emailing laura.unityproject@gmail.com or kathleen.kalvaitis@forthc.com.
The cornhole tournament, along with a job fair, is being sponsored by Wisconsin Packaging.
The kids’ fiesta takes place from noon to 4 p.m., hosted by BASE and Cub Scout Pack 127. It will feature a bouncy house, obstacle course, games, balloon animals, Bikes on Books and kids’ craft stations sponsored by Fort Atkinson’s English Language Learners teachers and the Dwight Foster Public Library staff.
A puppet show is slated for 1:30 p.m. At 2:30 p.m., the Platano Power will take on the Stoughton Merchants on the baseball diamond.
There will be a 50-50 raffle, with the drawing at 3:30 p.m.
The United Methodist Spanish-language congregation again is catering the event, offering a wide variety of Hispanic food specialties. Available for purchase will be Tuxtepec taco burger, $3; taco with corn tortilla, $2; esquites, $2; taco dorados, $3; burrito, $3; corn tamale, $1.50; and soda, $1.
In addition, there will be a hotdog stand and Frostie Freeze treats.
Sponsoring the fiesta are Fort Community Credit Union, Fort HealthCare, Madison Area Technical College and mk Cellular.
In the event of heavy rain, the fiesta will be moved to the Fort Atkinson High School commons. The fiesta will remain at the park if rain is light.
The Unity Project is a nonprofit, non-political, all-volunteer community organization with a mission to promote a sense of acceptance and belonging among all members of the greater community.
