Candidates interested in running for one of three open seats on the Fort Atkinson City Council have until Jan. 5 to file declaration of candidacy and nomination papers with the city clerk’s office, located in the City Municipal Building, 101 N. Main St. Papers must be filed by 5 p.m.
The three at-large seats coming due for reelection on the five-member council are held by Council President Mason Becker, and councilmen Chris Scherer and Paul Kotz.
Kotz filed a declaration of non-candidacy on Dec. 17, according to city clerk Michelle Ebbert. The filing deadline is Dec. 28.
The two incumbents, Becker and Scherer, are currently both collecting signatures, which is part of the nomination process. Candidates must each collect at least 100 signatures and no more than 200 signatures from constituents, Ebbert said. As of Dec. 21, Becker had also submitted his declaration of candidacy form. Scherer’s form had not yet been filed, she said.
Also as of Dec. 21, one challenger, Megan Hartwick, 1225 Orchard Lane, has declared her candidacy, filing on Dec. 2.
Seats on the city council come due for reelection annually, alternating between three and two seats coming due each year. All seats are at large. The top three vote-getters in April will win the open seats.
