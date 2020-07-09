New state school aid estimates detail a decline in funds next year for 114 Wisconsin districts, including Palmyra-Eagle, Jefferson and Waterloo in Jefferson County.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reports that the state general school aid fund — which represents the largest form of state support for public schools — is expected to increase statewide by $163.5 million, or 3.5 percent, from the previous year. The fund is expected to total $4.9 billion in the 2020-21 school year.
Of Wisconsin’s 421 school districts, 302 are poised to receive an increase in funds this coming school year. Another 114 districts are estimated to see a drop in funds and five districts will see no change.
The changes in general aid funds are based on property valuation, enrollment and shared costs, as well as the total amount of funds available from the state. Estimates could change as school budgets adjust for COVID-19-related shortfalls.
In Jefferson County, the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District is estimated to experience a $527,089 or 15.09-percent drop in state aid in 2020-21. It is to receive $2,965,888 compared to the $3,491,977 in 2019-20.
“State aid is normally distributed to school districts in a way that lowers the amount of taxes we are collecting from the public in the form of property taxes,” Michelle Meronk, Palmyra-Eagle district administrator, said. “This means the district will not be having a reduced revenue in ‘20-’21, especially if people who are currently open- enrolling out come back to their home district.”
She continued: “As we have stated before, ‘Panther pride is back and here to stay!’ That is not an empty phrase. After having restructured the district to make it more efficient, without removing any of the programs that make our school district special, we are certain this school district can remain open for many years to come.”
Meronk said that the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District is there to “deliver great education opportunities to every student in the community, and will be working as hard as ever to challenge, inspire and engage all of our students.
“We are thankful to the members of the community who have stayed with us throughout this process and hopeful to count with the support of everyone in the community in the years to come,” she concluded.
Two other area districts could experience slight decreases.
The School District of Jefferson is slated to see a $26,397 or 0.22-percent drop in state aid, from $12,221,083 last year to $12,194,686 in 2020-21.
Superintendent Mark Rollefson noted that the drop in aid was anticipated and the district already had budgeted for this loss.,
“It is unfortunate to experience this budgetary loss, particularly with the increased costs we will face due to health and safety protocols facing COVID-19,” Rollefson said.” The federal dollars earmarked for the School District of Jefferson for COVID-19 are helpful, but significantly less than what the expense will be.”
The Waterloo School District is to receive $5,491,316, compared to last year’s $5,420,300, reflecting a $71,016 or 1.29-percent decrease.
The funding news is brighter for other Jefferson County districts.
The School District of Fort Atkinson will see a $774,241 or 4.52-percent increase in its 2020-21 state aid, totaling $17,886,213 as compared to $17,111,972 for the 2019-20 school year.
“The estimated aid released by the State on July 1st for the School District of Fort Atkinson is in line with what we were expecting in our financial planning during the referendum,” said Jason Demerath, business services director for the district. “It is approximately $100,000 less than we were planning on.
“However, as DPI noted in its communication about the estimate, it includes statewide data that was on file in June and the current 2019-21 state biennial budget,” he continued. “Both of those factors have a large impact on the amount of aid each district will receive and could possibly change as a result of school closures this spring and the possible state budget issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to monitor the situation around state funding to public schools and whether or not the state will take action due to any revenue shortfall associated with the pandemic.”
The Whitewater Unified School District is estimated to receive $10,477,953 in 2020-21, compared to $9,160,867 the previous year. That is $1,317,086 or 14.38 percent more than in 2019-20.
The Johnson Creek School District is estimated to receive state aid of $4,845,533, up 3.97 percent or $184,980 from last year’s $4,660,553.
The Lake Mills Area School District should see a 6.47-percent or a $539,497 increase, from $8,339,453 in 2019-20 to $8,878,950 in 2020-21.
The Cambridge School District is expected to see an increase of $269,350 or 7.16 percent in its state aid. The total anticipated state aid is $4,030,778, up from $3,761,428 last year.
The Watertown Unified School District will see a 3.96-percent increase or $929,110 in its 2020-21 state aid of $24,407,702 as compared to $23,478,592 for the 2019-20 school year.
“We are pleased to see that our aid has increased by just under 4 percent for the coming school year,” Cassandra Schug, Watertown Unified School District superintendent, said. “While the additional aid does not result in additional dollars for the WUSD, it does help us to offset property taxes for our community, and, for that reason, the increased aid is good news for the WUSD and for our community taxpayers.”
While the Watertown Unified School District will see a rise in its state aid, other area Dodge County districts such as Dodgeland and Hustisford will not.
“In building the 2020-2021 school year budget, we anticipated a decrease in state aid,” Annette Thompson, Dodgeland School District superintendent, said.
“Although the state aid estimate released by the DPI today was disappointing, we are working hard to ensure a balanced budget is presented to the board of education at our annual meeting.”
The Dodgeland School District will see a 8.06-percent decline in its state aid by $482,290 from $5,983,952 in 2019-20 to $5,501,662 in 2020-21. The Hustisford School District will witness a decline of $208,479 or 11.69 percent in state aid from $1,783,284 in 2019-20 to $1,574,805 in 2020-21.
