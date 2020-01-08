Voters in the Jefferson County area will face a full ballot come the April 7th general election.
Candidates for county board of supervisors had until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, to file nomination papers to get their name on the ballot.
Longtime Jefferson County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Jim Schroeder is stepping down in April, as are Supervisors Peter Hartz, Ed Morse and Jim Mode.
Jim Mode has been a longtime supervisor in District, 20, encompassing Wards 1-3 in the Town of Jefferson and Ward 4 in the Town of Oakland. Facing off for this open seat will be Curtis Backlund and Frankie Fuller, both of rural Fort Atkinson.
Jim Schroeder represents District 19, covering the City of Jefferson’s Wards 1, 2 and 10. On the ballot unopposed for his vacant seat will be Dave Drayna of Jefferson.
Peter Hartz represents District 12, which includes Wards 1-3 in Johnson Creek. Running unopposed for this post will be Jeff Smith of Johnson Creek.
Anita J. Martin of Lake Mills is the lone candidate running for Ed Morse's seat representing District 13’s Wards 2, 4, 6 and 7 in Lake Mills.
Meanwhile, District 26 incumbent Supervisor Joan Fitzgerald is being challenged by John M. Donohue of Fort Atkinson. The district covers Wards 1 and 2 in the City of Fort Atkinson.
Incumbent District 30 Supervisor Walt Christensen will be facing opposition from Lindsay Weigand-Jilek of rural Fort Atkinson.
Running unopposed are incumbents: Richard Jones, District 1; Mike Kelly, District 2; Greg David, District 3; Augie Tietz, District 4; James Braughler, District 5; Dan Herbert, District 6; Dwayne C. Morris, District 7; Michael Wineke, District 8; Amy Rinard, District 9; Lloyd Zastrow, District 10; Jeff Johns, District 11; Kirk Lund, District 14; Steven J. Nass, District 15; Laura Payne, District 16; Russell Kutz, District 17; Brandon White, District 18; John C. Kannard, District 21; Blane Poulson, District 22; George Jaeckel, District 23; Roger Lindl, District 24; Matthew Foelker, District 25; Conor Nelan, District 27; Dick Schultz, District 28; Mary K. Roberts, District 29.
Municipal judge
Vincent Guerrero, the municipal judge for the City of Lake Mills and Town of Lake Mills, is running for a new term unopposed.
