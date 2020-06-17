The Fort Atkinson City Council on Tuesday approved the state Department of Transportation’s recommended three-lane configuration for the Robert Street bridge, and supported the state’s implementation of this design.
Council members took that action upon recommendation of city staff during their bimonthly meeting in city council chambers.
Spanning the Rock River, The Robert Street bridge is to undergo a deck replacement in 2022, and DOT officials indicated they planned to replace the bridge under the exact configuration seen today.
However, according to city engineer Andy Selle, city staff pointed out several issues with traffic and pedestrian safety that should be addressed.
“Specifically, the long queue for left-turning vehicles in the northbound lane of Robert Street at Riverside Drive, and the proximity of pedestrians to fast-moving active traffic along the narrow sidewalk,” Selle said. “WisDOT agreed to investigate these issues through a traffic study.”
The engineer said the analysis examined two configurations of lanes and modeled traffic flows.
“The best-performing geometry included a dedicated left-turn lane in the northbound lane on the bridge, and taking the southbound lane down to a single lane across the bridge,” Selle reported. “This three-lane configuration accommodates large truck-turning while allowing for a 10-foot sidewalk and a parapet wall separating pedestrians from active traffic.”
Recommendations from the report associated with the three-lane option, he said, are as follows:
U.S. Highway 12 (Robert Street) and Van Buren Street:
• Install a “Do Not Block” sign on southbound Highway 12 (Robert Street), north of the Van Buren Street intersection.
• Remove the second northbound through lane/lane drop between State Highway 106 (Riverside Drive) and Van Buren Street.
• Based on the safety study, consider removing the pedestrian crossing across Highway 12 (Robert Street) on the north side of the intersection.
Highway 12 (Robert Street) and State Highway 106 (Riverside Drive):
• Stripe the inside southbound through lane on Highway 12 (Robert Street) as a left-turn-only lane. The outside through lane remains a shared through/right-turn lane.
• Stripe the northbound approach with a 350-foot left-turn lane and a shared through/right-turn lane.
• Coordinate the signal timings with the traffic signal at the Highway 12 (Robert Street)/Business 26 (Janesville Avenue)/Highway 12 (South 3rd Street) intersection to create consistent traffic gaps along Highway 12 (Robert Street) and minimize queues between intersections.
Highway 12 (Robert Street) and Milwaukee Avenue:
• Stripe the inside southbound through lane on Highway 12 (Robert Street) as a 100-foot left-turn-only lane. The outside through lane remains a shared through/right-turn lane.
Highway 12 (Robert Street)/Business 26 (Janesville Avenue) and Highway 12 (South Third Street)
• Coordinate the signal timings with the traffic signal at the Highway 12 (Robert Street)/State Highway 106 (Riverside Drive) intersection to create consistent traffic gaps along Highway 12 (Robert Street) and minimize queues between intersections.
Also Tuesday, the council approved a state/municipal agreement for awarding of an MLS grant, as well as updated plans, for Jones Dairy Farm to expand on site in the future. City staff were authorized to solicit interest rates from local banks for borrowing up to $650,000 with terms of five to 10 years to help finance the project.
City engineer Selle said the State of Wisconsin offered competitive grants totaling $75 million for transportation projects, and that cities were given $14 million of this total. The City of Fort Atkinson, he said, submitted an application to attend to streets in two of its industrial parks that have not been paved in decades.
“The city’s grant was funded at 48 percent, or just under $388,000,” Selle informed the council. “The total project cost estimated in the grant was just over $800,000.
“The project must be accomplished within six years of the date of award,” he added. “The council accepted the grant in early April and authorized staff to solicit terms for borrowing of up to $500,000 for the project.”
The engineer said city staff have taken a more detailed look at the design and had discussions with Jones Dairy Farm that have indicated the pork-processing company’s interest in expanding on site in the future. Specifically, he said, moving Rockwell Avenue/Industrial Drive behind the plant further west into the actual recorded right-of-way would allow for this future expansion.
“Estimates for relocating the road were about $300,000 and Jones Dairy Farm has committed to paying half of the cost,” Selle noted. “The state has indicated they will accept this change to the project and maintain their funding commitment.”
The total estimated project cost, he said, has been updated to $1.1 million with contingency. The city’s portion, less contributions from the grant and Jones Dairy Farm, is estimated at about $575,000 for which the city would borrow, he noted.
In addition to seeking approval for this project change, the city engineer said the state also requires signature on the State Municipal Agreement, essentially the contract governing the commitment between the city and the state for the project.
“The proposed project change and updated costs represent a solid investment for the city in our industrial parks, which serve several of our largest businesses,” Selle stated. “The design put forward is not a ‘Cadillac,’ which would include curb and gutter throughout both parks at considerable added expense, but does make significant improvements to drainage and the condition of the roads.”
Life expectancy of the streets, with proper maintenance, he said, would be at least 20 years.
“A memorandum of understanding (MOU) will be developed with Jones Dairy Farm to ensure all parties are clear regarding obligations for the project,” Selle pointed out. “This MOU may be brought back to city council for review.”
Also Tuesday, the council approved a change in cost and process for completing a comprehensive rewrite of the city’s zoning code, which began a little over a year ago with input from the public, Plan Commission and city staff.
At a fourth public meeting for the draft zoning map held May 28, the issues of upzoning and downzoning of properties was discussed. Upzoning and downzoning are terms referring to the addition or subtraction of uses from a property due to new zoning being assigned to the property.
“The members of both the Plan Commission and city council who were present at the May 28 meeting requested that the city mail letters to the individual property owners who would be significantly affected by these zoning changes,” Brian Juarez, city zoning administrator, said. “While state statute does not require this extra step, it goes a long way toward keeping the process open and transparent, and takes an extra step toward offering the chance for additional citizen input.”
City staff, he said, recognizes the benefits derived for local citizens and the overall process by sending out the approximately 370 letters to individual property owners whose properties would be downzoned.
Juarez said city staff would do the actual printing and mailing of the letters, but suggested adding a not-to-exceed amount of $6,505 to the budget for consultant Vandewalle & Associates to complete the other related items listed in the estimate. The added cost, he said, would be covered by the city’s unassigned General Fund balance.
In other business, the council:
• Moved to a second reading a recommendation from the Transportation and Traffic Review Committee to change the speed limit to 30 miles per hour along the entire stretch of Hackbarth Road.
The Town of Koshkonong has requested changing the speed limit to provide one consistent speed limit on Hackbarth Road, from Whitewater Avenue to Janesville Avenue. If approved, the town would lower its portion of the roadway speed limit from 35 miles per hour to 30 mph within the town limits and the city increase its portion from 25 mph to 30 mph within the city limits.
Over the years, discussion items on the topic have ranged from a four-way stop at Endl Boulevard, to proper school-zone signage for St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Faith Community Christian School placed at recommended locations.
• Awarded bids for agricultural land rentals for 2020-22 to: Mark Krause, for rental of 42.3 acres of agricultural land at the Municipal Airport in the amount of $10,575; Jason Hoesly, for leasing 57.9 acres of hay production land in the Klement Business Park, $20,844; and Wilharm Hay Sales for 27.6 acres of agricultural land in the Klement Business Park, $14,076.
• Approved a change order from American Ramp Company (ARC), in the amount of $7,965, for construction of the Wheels Park.
The Wheels Park construction contract with ARC was approved for $285,000 at the March 3 city council meeting.
“Upon ARC completing construction of the Wheels Park, the next phase of the project was to have a separate contractor pour 2,178 square feet of concrete for the donor plaza,” Brooke Franseen, Parks and Recreation director, explained. “However, the donor plaza was designed to connect into the concrete of the Wheels Park.
“Taking this into account, and in an effort to improve the overall flow for users of the park, it was decided to convert the concrete from the donor plaza with a rough, broom finish into the concrete from the Wheels Park with a smooth finish, which also would increase the total skating space,” she added.
The converted plaza concrete adds 765 square feet to the Wheels Park, while subtracting 765 square feet from the plaza, Franseen said, noting the total area of concrete did not change, only the type.
The overall budget of $341,057.78 for the Wheels Park and donor plaza with benches, drinking fountain, donor plaque and rules did not change, she said.
• Approved an estimate from A-1 Concrete for $12,451.36 for concrete work at the Wheels Park plaza.
“The second phase of the Wheels Park project involves construction of a donor plaza, part of which consists of pouring concrete for the plaza itself, a connection path to the sidewalk, four bench pads and a monument pad,” Franseen said. “The curb and gutter also will be replaced to create a handicapped parking stall in front of the park.
“A-1 Concrete has exceeded all expectations on Park and Recreation projects in the past, and has allowed us to purchase and deliver stone ourselves to the site to save on time and materials,” she added.
Once the concrete is complete, she said, the city will move into the final stages of the Wheels Park project, which will include the Parks Department installing four benches, a bottle-fill drinking fountain, a skateboarder sculpture, trash/recycling bins and signage for the park.
The department will be assisted by Mr. Plumber and A+ Environmental for installing the drinking fountain, Franseen said, adding that StoneCraft Masonry will be installing the drinking fountain meter pit and building the donor plaza brick pillar.
Donated funds for the Wheels Park project were budgeted and are available for this work, she noted.
• Approved a request by Fat Boyz, 219 S. Main St., to hold a 15th-anniversary celebration event on Saturday, June 27, from 2 to 9 p.m., and block part of the rear parking lot and alley. A change to its liquor license permit description was granted for the sale and consumption of alcohol.
