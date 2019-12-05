Good Thursday morning,

1. A new police contract was approved Tuesday evening by the Fort Atkinson City council. The contract was ratified by the union — the Wisconsin Professional Police Association — Nov. 19.

For the first time in a few cycles it's a three year deal that includes wage increases across the board.

2. A Watertown man accused of kicking a cop appeared in Jefferson County Circuit Court Tuesday.

Brandan S. Jolliff

is facing five charges, including two counts of battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer. One count of battery and one count of disorderly conduct were the result of an alleged domestic incident, according to the criminal complaint.

The charges come after an incident that occurred at Three Ducks Bar, 222 W. Main St., Watertown, Saturday night.

3. Cheese-packaging company Rock River Food and Beverage Solutions met with the Jefferson Common Council Tuesday evening.

The company has purchased the building that for more than a century housed the former Tyson Foods plant.

Bill Jaehnert, vice president and general manager of the company, said the plant will be getting started in early 2020. The facility will include a cold storage, freezer and dry storage.

“When I saw it, I said it would be good for us. It’s one big ice cube,” Jaehnert said.

In Sports, the Fort Atkinson boys basketball team pulled out a 54-35 victory over visiting Baraboo in its opener Tuesday night.

“Early in the year, your defense has to carry you, especially with all these young guys,” Fort Atkinson coach Mike Hintz said. “We have (players in all four grade levels) and when you have that mix, you worry about chemistry, but that’s the least of concern with this group.

“It’s been a few years since we’ve had the first few weeks of a season where we’ve been this good practice-wise, intensity-wise, camaraderie-wise — this is the best it’s been.”

