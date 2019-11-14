Good Thursday Morning,

1. School district report cards from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction came out this week with Jefferson County Schools either meeting or exceeding expectations.

Lake Mills Area School District was on top of the county with a score of 80.5.

District Administrator Pam Streich said she was pleased with the result.

"While we acknowledge the school report card system is complex and just one tool in looking at our work with students, we are very pleased that we have achieved "exceeds expectations" in each building and as a district," Streich said.

The lowest district in the county was Palmyra-Eagle, which dropped since last year as it faces dissolution.

2. A member of the Hack family has moved back to Fort Atkinson four decades after one of Jefferson County's most infamous crimes — the murders of Tim Hack and Kelly Drew.

Sam Hack, Tim's sister, has moved back to town after getting a job as a hair stylist — at the same hair salon Drew worked at.

3. The 2020 Jefferson County Budget was approved Tuesday with the document bringing a tax-rate decrease of 18 cents per $1,000 equalized evaluation.

Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier made his annual budget presentation to the county’s board of supervisors in October after a series of meetings with county department heads.

According to Wehmeier, the county is engaging in priority-based budgeting in the coming year. This type of budgeting is related to how the county can fund elements contained in its strategic plan — things such as operational needs, how to accomplish goals, determining successes and data analysis.

In Sports, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Men's Basketball team is entering the season with its youngest roster in head coach Pat Miller's 19 years as head coach.

This means the offensive and defensive schemes will have an all new look this season.

"We tried to fit it with personnel and what type of players we feel like we can get," said Miller.

