Good Thursday Morning,
It's November 13, 2019 and here's what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.
1. School district report cards from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction came out this week with Jefferson County Schools either meeting or exceeding expectations.
Lake Mills Area School District was on top of the county with a score of 80.5.
District Administrator Pam Streich said she was pleased with the result.
"While we acknowledge the school report card system is complex and just one tool in looking at our work with students, we are very pleased that we have achieved "exceeds expectations" in each building and as a district," Streich said.
The lowest district in the county was Palmyra-Eagle, which dropped since last year as it faces dissolution.
To find out how your community's schools did, read the full story here:
School districts in Jefferson County received good grades on their annual Wisconsin Departme…
2. A member of the Hack family has moved back to Fort Atkinson four decades after one of Jefferson County's most infamous crimes — the murders of Tim Hack and Kelly Drew.
Sam Hack, Tim's sister, has moved back to town after getting a job as a hair stylist — at the same hair salon Drew worked at.
For more on Hack's return to the area, read the full story here:
One of Jefferson County’s most heinous crimes and painfully drawn-out cold cases — the murde…
3. The 2020 Jefferson County Budget was approved Tuesday with the document bringing a tax-rate decrease of 18 cents per $1,000 equalized evaluation.
Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier made his annual budget presentation to the county’s board of supervisors in October after a series of meetings with county department heads.
According to Wehmeier, the county is engaging in priority-based budgeting in the coming year. This type of budgeting is related to how the county can fund elements contained in its strategic plan — things such as operational needs, how to accomplish goals, determining successes and data analysis.
For the full story on the County Budget, read here:
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening approved the county…
In Sports, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Men's Basketball team is entering the season with its youngest roster in head coach Pat Miller's 19 years as head coach.
This means the offensive and defensive schemes will have an all new look this season.
"We tried to fit it with personnel and what type of players we feel like we can get," said Miller.
WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s basketball team is full of new fac…
State, Nation and World
1.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday that he doesn’t bel…
2.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday’s start of public impeachment hearings in Congress marked the fi…
3.
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Renewed clashes rocked Bolivia’s capital on Wednesday as the country’…
Photo of the Day: Chill-ing!
