Top 10 percent eighth-graders
Pam Chickering Wilson

The Jefferson Rotary Club honored the top 10 percent of the eighth-grade classes from surrounding schools on Wednesday. Honorees from Jefferson Middle School, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, St. John's Lutheran School and St. Peter's Lutheran School in Helenville and their families were treated to a luncheon with the Rotary Club. Pictured here are: Front Row, Left to Right - Haylie Reese, Hannah Werning, Gloria Miller, Jayden Ridgeman, Michael Wilson, Justin Schnarsky, Abby Ostopowicz, Kyler Pulkrabeck, Madelyn; Back Row - Johannah Krause, Maya Warborg, Kiernan Kawleski, Mason Merz, Bennett Lehman, Linc Foskett, Madeline Dehnert, Naomi Conigliaro, and Isabella Warpinski.

JEFFERSON - Three years ago, they were puny fifth-graders. Now, they're poised to make an impact at Jefferson High School or the parochial or private institution of their choice.

