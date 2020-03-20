SUMNER — The Sumner Town Board on Thursday declared an emergency in response to the coronavirus (COVOID-19) pandemic, and the subsequent orders of President Trump and Governor Evers.
Declaring an emergency allows the town to expedite the use of resources and take any measures needed to protect the health, security, safety and well-being of its residents, public and the town employees.
“We are trying to assure the continuity and reliability of town operations,” John Dohner, Town Board chairman, stated.
For this reason, Dohner also issued a proclamation limiting access to the town hall and office. Appointments will be needed to conduct business at the town office.
This measure has been implemented as one more means to provide protection for the public health, safety and welfare of the officers and the public, as well as ease the burden of the clerk as she prepares the election under extraordinary conditions including a spike in absentee voting and shortages and/or absence of election materials and sanitation supplies.
The proclamation also addresses the upcoming election.
The April 7 election will be conducted providing the same opportunities for eligible persons to cast their vote. In-person registration and voting will be provided during established election hours (7 a.m. to 8 p.m.).
Although governmental facilities are exempt from the maximum 10-person gathering order, with six to seven election inspectors on-site, electors will be limited to three at any one time within the town hall for the purpose of registering and voting.
The Sumner Town Hall is a confined space, and this will assure safer distances that can better protect electors and election workers. All electors are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather conditions in case of a line outside of the town hall.
“These measures are meant to protect our public,” Dohner added. “As conditions change, the town board and the clerk are prepared to address them as needed.”
The emergency declaration, proclamation and further notices can be found on the town’s website at www.townofsumner.com.
In addition, the guidelines established for voting on April 7 will be posted on the Town of Sumner website. Town officials are encouraging absentee voting via www.my.wi.gov in order to reduce risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
