JEFFERSON — A 19-year-old Watertown man accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl has been bound over for trial.
Kaylon A. Barnes is charged with one count of causing a child older than 13 to view or listen to sexual activity, one count of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count of exposing genitals.
If convicted, Barnes faces a combined maximum sentence of seven years, six months’ imprisonment and a $30,000 fine.
In Jefferson County Circuit Court Thursday for Barnes’ final status conference, Assistant District Attorney Brookellen Teuber and defense attorney Teri Strohschein ironed out final details with Judge Bennett Brantmeier.
Brantmeier decided he will rule on the admissibility of Barnes’ juvenile court record the day the trial begins. Because it is expected to be a two-day trial, 13 jurors will be called, with one serving as an alternate.
Teuber said the state plans to call 11 witnesses at trial.
Barnes is accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the early morning of Nov. 20, 2018. Barnes and the victim reportedly were at the home of some friends Sunday, Nov. 19, according to the criminal complaint. Barnes was upstairs playing videogames with the brothers of the victim’s friend, and one of the brother’s girlfriend also was in the home that night.
The six people were spread around the house watching movies, playing videogames or talking throughout the night. Some of the people in the home said they were drinking.
The victim said she’d fallen asleep around midnight on a couch in the living room, according to the complaint. At what the victim guessed was around 4:30 a.m., she woke up to Barnes’ hand touching her inner thigh. She told police she kicked him away, but around five minutes later, Barnes allegedly returned and touched her breast.
The next morning, the victim went to the bathroom, locked the door and got in the shower to get ready for school, the complaint states. While in the shower, she said, Barnes knocked on the door and jiggled the handle, asking if anyone was in there.
The victim then went to the downstairs bathroom to do her makeup, again locking the door, according to the complaint. A second time, Barnes knocked on the door and jiggled the handle.
When she exited the bathroom, the complaint states, Barnes immediately approached her, pulled his pants halfway down and exposed his genitals. He touched himself and tried to touch the girl’s breast, according to the complaint.
A jury trial for Barnes is scheduled to start Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
