Truck driver hits low hanging telephone wire; knocks down pole By The Daily Union Staff Oct 19, 2022

A Tax Airfreight driver hit a low-hanging telephone wire and knocked down a pole Monday afternoon

Emergency workers survey the damage caused by a semi-tractor truck driver who hit a low hanging wire and a telephone pole Monday afternoon.

A Tax Airfreight driver hit a low-hanging telephone wire and knocked down a pole Monday afternoon, Fort Atkinson Police Capt. Chad Lange reported.

Lange told the Daily Union the incident occurred at 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of South Water Street West and Grant Street.

While there were no injuries, he said, emergency crews remained on the scene for nearly 45 minutes. He said the driver is a man, but his age is unknown.

"He was making deliveries in the area and hit a low-hanging telephone wire," Lange said.

No further details were available Tuesday afternoon.
