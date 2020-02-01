Freezing rain and below-freezing temperatures contributed to a traffic crash on State Highway 89 just north of Fort Atkinson at around 7 a.m. Friday, in which a truck hit a utility pole, causing it to lean sideways and present a hazard to drivers on the nearby roadway, as well as leave 58 residences in the area without power. Utilities and emergency officials arrived swiftly, and traffic was shut down to one lane while the scene was cleared and the pole righted.