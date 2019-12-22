Despite great difficulty in forming words, John Tschohl has a very powerful voice, one he has exercised continuously for the past five decades connecting and advocating people with disabilities.
Tschohl, who has cerebral palsy, has served as the editor of Opportunities Inc.’s newsletter for decades.
On the eve of his retirement, the nonprofit community agency recognized Tschohl as epitomizing the can-do spirit of the Fort Atkinson-based nonprofit. The recognition came at Opportunities’ Ambassador Appreciation Breakfast last Thursday morning.
Among the highlights of the reception, Tschohl received a Legislative Citation commending his efforts, approved by the State Legislature and presented by state Rep. Cody Horlacher and Sen. Steve Nass.
Later, several officials, including Opportunities President and CEO Barb LeDuc and former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, spoke on Tschohl’s contributions.
Tschohl also had the opportunity to share his retirement column, as he wrote it for the newsletter, read out loud by his assistant (and erstwhile roving reporter) Betty Jaeckel.
“This is the last newsletter I will edit for Opportunities Inc.,” Tschol began. “I plan to retire at the end of the year, (having) turned 70 back on Oct. 6.
“I have no firm retirement plans. I most likely will be spending one or two more days at a day program in Jefferson, plus more time in my room at home, where I chat with family and friends via Facebook, watch movies and read. I also may be contributing articles to our newsletter as my help is needed.
“One thing for sure, I will be taking it easy and … relaxing,” Tschohl said.
The retiring editor noted that Opportunities has seen amazing growth since he first came to the organization in 1969.
“As I recall, the agency began in two rented buildings in Fort Atkinson,” he said. “Now, in addition to two large plants in Fort, Opportunities has facilities in Oconomowoc.”
Tschohl said that Spence Jensen, the organization’s president and CEO at the time, asked him if he’d be interested in editing a monthly newsletter, sharing internal news with Opportunities staff, families and participants.
“I have been blessed in reporting the news of the agency ever since,” he said.
Tschohl said that it was Jensen who insisted he learn how to use a computer, which has served as a vital tool for him ever since.
“I have been so fortunate in working in the local community employment program,” he said.
He recognized his assistants for all of the little ways in which they make his job possible, from turning on his computer to assisting with his coat, facilitating restroom trips and picking up various items from the printer.
“With my having my numerous handicaps, I just know in my mind and heart that I would never be able to hold down a community job,” he added, thanking all of the Opportunities staffers for helping him fulfill a productive role.
The Legislative citation relayed some of Tschohl’s history, noting that his disease presented many challenges in his life, including difficulties with balance, hand coordination and speech.
Tschohl did not let these challenges stop him, however, and always has striven to connect with other people.
The citation noted that Tschohl created a communication board for himself in the fourth grade so he could communicate with people by pointing to a word or phrase from a list of frequently used comments.
Via homebound instruction, Tschohl earned his high school diploma in 1969 and from there, began training at Opportunities.
Given the chance to exercise his passion for writing, Tschohl accepted the responsibility as Opportunities’ newsletter editor in 1971. He has been the power behind the periodical ever since.
In addition, Tschohl helped guide the formation of the now-national “A Team” advocating for people with diverse abilities and the right to a full range of employment settings.
As the advocacy team started back in 2011, Tschohl helped coordinate the letter- and postcard-writing campaign that filled state decisionmakers’ mailboxes.
Eventually, his work on this effort earned Tschohl the 2016 Advocacy Award from Rehabilitation for Wisconsin.
In her remarks, LeDuc said that Tschohl has been a true pioneer, representing and helping to carry out the mission of Opportunities since he started his association with the agency.
She said he has been an inspiration to many as his steadfast reporting has provided a strong voice to advocate for individuals reaching their highest potential, while ensuring choice in employment.
“John has experienced many challenges in his life, but always perseveres,” LeDuc said.
The CEO said she would be remiss if she didn’t recognize Tschohl’s Aunt Ruby for her dedication to her nephew and her advocacy to assure that he and others like him were “afforded the dignity of work.”
LeDuc thanked Tschohl for his 50 years of service to Opportunities, the Fort Atkinson community and people with diverse abilities everywhere, wishing him the best as he embarks on the next chapter of his life.
Thursday’s Ambassador Appreciation Breakfast also included a short video on Tschohl’s career at Opportunities, with comments from his assistant and from his housemates, Andy and Chris (no last names given).
Tschohl’s housemates said that he is a really smart guy who is great to know. They chuckled about his method of typing, the single-finger hen-peck, and complimented his dry sense of humor.
Often, his brain will process a joke faster than he can form words, and he just explodes in laughter, the said.
It is hard to understand his words, the housemates said, but they have gotten used to it.
“You have to listen to the articulation in his voice, the ups and downs,” one said.
“It takes a keen ear,” added the other.
The video also included scenes from throughout Tschol’s life, combining both work and fun. And it featured a few short snippets of his writings from throughout the years.
Presenting the Legislative citation, Horlacher commended Tschohl on all his great work, saying, “Everyone is born with a special opportunity to make a difference, and you have certainly achieved this.”
Tschohl modestly turned the compliment aside, saying (as translated by his assistant as he spoke from the front of the room,) “I have many people behind me.”
Kleefisch also spoke about her association with Tschohl, which came about due to his dedication to advocacy.
“We have a lot in common,” she said, noting their dedication to Opportunities, their respective careers in journalism and their retirement status, although the Republican former lieutenant governor wryly noted that her retirement was less of a choice than Tschohl’s.
“You deserve all of the accolades you have received today,” she said. “Few people can say they have this type of longevity anywhere.”
After the special recognition for Tschohl, organizers presented a number of other awards, including years-of-service awards for employees and volunteers. Topping the list of those recognized this year was LeDuc herself, who is celebrating her 35th year with Opportunities, starting with a college internship she took on a whim and continuing through her current position heading up the organization.
LeDuc said she is very proud of her entire team, and the ability Opportunities has to impact some 5,500 people every year.
As an example, she told the story of “Tara” who when she began working with Opportunities would not speak to anyone and would not look anyone in the eye. But thanks to the agency’s staff and volunteers, Tara has blossomed into a positive, outgoing person who has a purpose in life.
“Tara is why we are here,” LeDuc said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.