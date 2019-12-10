Good morning,

It's Tuesday, Dec. 10 and here's what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1. A proposed bypass of U.S. Highway 12 around Fort Atkinson has officially been nixed by the Wisconsin Transportation Project Commission.

The project, which drew the ire of citizens constantly in the two decades since its beginning, was tabled in 2012.

2. A crash last week between a gas tanker and garbage truck in Farmington sent two to the hospital.

Both trucks were severely damaged and an undetermined amount of the 2,400 gallons of diesel fuel in the tanker had spilled on the road.

In Sports, the UW-W Warhawks football team is headed to the semifinals after defeating Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday.

One year after losing to Mary Hardin-Baylor 31-14 in the semifinals and turning the ball over four times, the script had been flipped with the Warhawks took home the 26-7 victory on the road.

State, Nation and World

Wisconsin Guard leader resigns in wake of sex assault review MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The commander of the Wisconsin National Guard agreed to resign at Gov. …

Impeachment witness: Trump poses election 'danger' WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's efforts to “cheat to win an election” are a threa…

Up to 13 feared dead in volcanic eruption off New Zealand TAURANGA, New Zealand (AP) — A volcano off the New Zealand coast erupted Monday with a tower…

Photo of the Day: Breakfast with Santa