1. Obtaining marriage licenses in Jefferson County will now be much easier.

Starting Jan. 2, 2020, residents won't have to travel to other counties to obtain certificates.

This is part of a larger effort to streamline personal identification, passport and other services, according to the Jefferson County Register of Deeds Staci Hoffman.

Certified marriage and birth certificates are required to obtain Federal Real ID driver’s licenses and both are available in her office.

"Beginning Jan. 2, you may now come to the Jefferson County Register of Deeds office to obtain your vital records, regardless of where you were born or married in Wisconsin," Hoffman said. "We also have statewide access to Wisconsin divorce certificates from Jan. 1, 2016, and death certificates from Sept. 1, 2013.”

She said that the increased availability of marriage certificates is part of a broader goal to provide statewide access to all Wisconsin vital records, which include birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates.

2. A series of thefts Thursday night in Fort Atkinson left about a dozen owners missing money from their vehicles.

Police said the vehicles had been left unlocked and that they're looking for two suspects seen on security footage from the area around the time of the break-ins.

In Sports, the UW-W Warhawks football team is headed to the Stagg Bowl. The team edged out St. John's 35-32 in a heart-pounding win.

The Warhawks are looking to win their first national championship since 2014.

