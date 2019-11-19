Good Tuesday morning,

1. Five years of Jefferson County Jail inspection reports show the facility has consistently met state compliance standards, but the inspector has continuously asked the jail administration to add more hours of access to mental health services to inmates.

Right now, inmates get 15-17 hours of access to a certified mental health clinician per week.

Administrators said these documented hours are the only access the state takes into account — which excludes hundreds of hours provided by Jefferson County Human Services.

"Seventy-five to 80 percent of our inmates have some sort of mental health issue," Sheriff's Office Captain Margo Gray, who runs the jail, said. "They're either diagnosed with a mental health disorder, have addiction issues, coping issues or anxiety issues. We'd be negligent if we didn't offer mental health services."

2. Advanced Placement and Tech Ed students joined forces at Jefferson High School for an open-ended engineering challenge and competition.

Teams made up of three to four students had to develop a mechanism to transfer a golf ball from one position to another, changing to four different heights, from 18 inches away.

With one week to plan and one day to build and test their machines, the students said the process helped them learn a lot.

Elizabeth Munoz-Cuadra, a member of the Orange Team, said that over the course of the challenge, she learned that not everything was going to work as expected right away.

"Several mistakes were made during the process, but we ultimately learned that these mistakes helped our team achieve our ultimate goal," Munoz-Cuadra said.

In Sports, The UW-Whitewater Warhawk football team had its undefeated season ended Saturday by UW-Oshkosh.

The Titans pulled off the stunning upset with a 13-point fourth quarter — ultimately winning the game 27-20.

