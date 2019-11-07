Two traffic accidents outside of Fort Atkinson Thursday afternoon sent two people to the hospital.
The first occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Highway 12 and Smiley Lane. There were two vehicles involved and one person was transported to the hospital, according to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department.
First responders on the scene thought the crash occurred when a car turning into a driveway was rear ended.
The second crash happened about 15 minutes later at 4:13 p.m. just south of Curtis Mill Road on Highway N.
A woman was driving northbound on Hwy N when she went across the opposite lane and crashed into a tree on the west side of the road.
No extrication was needed, according to the Fort Fire Department, but the woman was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital.
First responders said there was ice on the road near where she went off, but that ice wasn't necessarily the cause.
