JEFFERSON — The former Tyson Foods plant in downtown Jefferson, closed since mid-2016 when the company shuttered the 140-year-old business, will become home to a cheese-packaging business.
Rock River Food and Beverage Solutions Inc. of De Pere has purchased the building at One Rock River Road, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.
According to Thrive Economic Development (ThriveED) President Vicki Pratt, the company’s initial start-up operation will include a cold storage, freezer and a dry storage facility.
"Targeted for the second quarter of 2020, the company will be installing a cheese-converting production line that includes cutting, wrapping and packaging cheese," Pratt said.
The company anticipates hiring about 40 employees to start, and an initial investment of approximately $9 million in equipment.
“Rock River Food and Beverage Solutions is a great addition to our thriving business community here in Jefferson,” Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann commented. “We’re thrilled that they’ve chosen to invest here.
“It’ll be good for the economic health of Jefferson and really the entire area,” he added. “We’re excited that the (former Tyson) plant is going to be repurposed.”
Pratt said she began working with Rock River Food and Beverage Solution principals in May of 2017, introducing them to decisionmakers and helping them work through barriers leading up to the purchase of the building.
"It has been a great experience working with Vicki and her staff at Thrive,” Bill Jaehnert, vice president and general manager of Rock River Food and Beverage Solutions, said. “We have found them to be very helpful and welcomed us with open arms. Vicki has been a great asset to Rock River and has been our go-to resource."
Pratt said Jaehnert has a passion for the dairy industry and has owned other dairy-related businesses.
“As a location, Jefferson County is hard to beat for food and beverage companies,” Pratt said. “We offer ready access to their supply chain and distribution network, not to mention a documented, available workforce.”
Mayor Opperman said that Rock River Food and Beverage Solutions principals will address the Jefferson Common Council on Dec. 3 to share additional specifics about and future plans for the company.
The mayor said city officials were working with company officials to address some issues Tyson Foods had regarding portions of the plant that were located within the floodplain.
“Those (issues) place some limitations on what they (Rock River Food and Beverage Solutions) can do there,” Oppermann stated. “We (city) are looking at different alternatives with them.”
As to the acquisition itself, he said, “It’s too early to speculate what changes there might be in the physical plant, but there’s a value to the refrigeration equipment in the plant which will be made use of.”
Oppermann said he and other city officials are looking forward to the former Tyson plant being occupied and also “providing a yet-to-be-determined number of good-paying jobs in downtown Jefferson.”
He said that Tyson officials had concerns about competing uses for the property that since have been resolved with the owners of Rock River Food and Beverage Solutions.
Daily Union news editor Randall Dullum contributed to this report.
