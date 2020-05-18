The United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties has issued its second round of COVID-19 relief support to five area school districts and two local nonprofit partner agencies.
“On March 31st, we issued our first round of COVID-19 relief checks totaling $9,530. We are so incredibly pleased that our second round of checks, sent on May 15th, totaled $22,000 in grant support to our local schools and two emergency financial
assistance programs,” stated Megan Hartwick, United Way executive director.
“We have been so overwhelmed by the generosity of our communities. Donations are continuing to come in, and we’re confident that our final round of support checks on June 30th will be our highest distribution.”
A total of $31,530 has been distributed thus far through the United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. Those funds have been allocated to the five school districts in United Way’s service area: School District of Fort Atkinson, School District of Jefferson, Whitewater Unified School District, Lake Mills Area School District and the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District.
Funds also have been distributed to the emergency financial assistance programs through Bethel House and St. Vincent de Paul of Fort Atkinson.
“We are so grateful to be in a position where we’ve grown our relief fund so that we can continue to provide funds to help these organizations provide longer-term support to those in our communities who will need it most,” Hartwick said.
The school districts are able to utilize the funds in whatever capacity is needed in order to best serve their students during the closure and through the beginning of the summer break. The emergency financial assistance funds will be available for individuals and families who are in immediate need of support to cover their living expenses.
“Our school districts are adapting on a daily basis to serve their students, and they deserve any and all support they need to continue to do so,” Hartwick stated. “Bethel House and St. Vincent De Paul of Fort Atkinson are in a strong position to reach those individuals and families who need immediate assistance to cover expenses like utility bills, rent, and clothing and groceries. Many families have been helped through the CARES Act, but we know there will be a huge increase in demand for support longer term.”
Donations toward the United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund will be taken through June 30. To donate to the fund, visit www.uwjnwc.com and click on “Donate Today.” Donations also can be mailed to 734 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. For any questions, contact United Way at (920) 563-8880 or unitedway@idcnet.com.
“The support we have received has been so incredible,” Hartwick said. “On behalf of United Way, and all the people we serve, thank you so very much to those who have generously supported our efforts to help strengthen our communities during this unprecedented time. We will continue to do all we can,”
