Money was taken from at least one dozen Fort Atkinson vehicles Thursday night and Friday morning, according to Fort Atkinson Police Captain Todd Schulz.
Schulz said the vehicles had been left unlocked and the suspects likely were only looking for cash and change because other “valuable” items such as purses were found strewn aside in nearby ditches.
“I’d urge people to lock their cars because this was totally preventable,” Schulz said.
He added that “smash-and-grab” break-ins actually are pretty rare.
According to the Fort Atkinson police logs, the thefts were spread out around the city with a number occurring between the 200 and 500 blocks of East Sherman Avenue. Around the corner, a few thefts occurred in the 800 block of Florence Avenue and another occurred further away on North High Street.
Schulz said the police department is searching for two persons of interest seen in security footage from the area around the thefts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.