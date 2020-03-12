MADISON (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency in response to a growing number of cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Wisconsin.
The declaration follows five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state this week — the three latest announced Wednesday — and a growing urgency from state and local officials for residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, which has now been declared a pandemic.
“We have been working aggressively to slow the spread of COVID-19, and this declaration allows us to get the resources we need to continue to be proactive when it comes to protecting Wisconsinites,” Evers said in a statement. “It is the latest step in the work our state agencies have been doing around the clock with our health care partners to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 becoming a global pandemic.”
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is limiting attendance at its remaining winter tournament events because of the new coronavirus.
That includes the state girls basketball tournament underway at the Resch Center near Green Bay and the boys tournament at the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus March 19-21.
The WIAA says the COVID-19 pandemic "has created unprecedented circumstances that make these decisions and actions prudent and necessary."
The policy limits attendance at the tournaments to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and 22 team members. No cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers and videographers will be permitted.
"As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19," WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said.
For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 4,300 have died.
But the vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's campaign has canceled an event in Wisconsin next week because of the coronavirus. The "Catholics for Trump" event was scheduled March 19 in Milwaukee.
The state Department of Administration announced Thursday that it is canceling all formal tours of the state Capitol in Madison until further notice. The building remains open to the public, at least for now.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Wednesday asked Gov. Tony Evers to declare an emergency to free up resources. The governor was scheduled to appear at a late-morning news conference Thursday at the state Department of Military Affairs.
