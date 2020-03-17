The following events and activities have been canceled or postponed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
They are updated frequently. To add an event to the list, email the information to cspychalla@dailyunion.com or cspangler@dailyunion.com, or call the newsroom at (920) 563-5553.
The most recently added listings will appear first.
• The Humane Society of Jefferson County now is limiting visits to its shelter building to appointment only. For adopters with completed applications, municipalities or residents with a contained stray animal, or for other requests, please call (920) 674-2048 to check on an appointment availability.
It also has postponed its annual Spring Rabies Vaccination Clinic that was scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 21, at the Jefferson County Fair Park.
• For people unable to attend worship, St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Jefferson has posted Sundatys' sermon at https://youtu.be/NCT3KcViMg.
• The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson announced Tuesday that it is closed for the next 30 days or until further notice. This includes all programs, including Part 1 of the Mary Hoard Art Show, the Lorine Poetry Reception for fourth-graders and the Morning @ the Museum preschool program.
The office will be open as long as possible. Follow the museum on Facebook to explore local history!
• Jefferson Utilities has closed its lobby window effective.
At this time, it will accept in-person payments through our drive-through and dropbox only.
"We encourage customers to make payments online, over the phone or through automatic withdraw," staff said. "Please visit our website for payment options. https://www.jeffersonutilities.com/bill-payment-options.
• The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to limit lobby hours until further notice. The cChamber will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon.
The chamber is creating a new page on its website focused on COVID-19 updates, business resources, local event cancellations, and more. A direct link will be provided in the following days.
• The Zoning Code Update meeting scheduled for this Thursday, March 19, at 6 p.m. is being postponed to a later date, due to the actions being taken with respect to the coronavirus.
• The American Association of University Women’s History Month program, “Opportunity Runs Through It,” scheduled for March 19 at 7 p.m. at Watertown High School, has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be posted in the near future.
• The U.S. Veterans' Project Library will not be held during the closure of the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
The countywide veterans gathering is open to all area veterans from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at the library. It will resume after the library reopens to the public.
• The League of Women Voters in Whitewater has canceled its program on the Equal Rights Amendment, slated for March 19 at the Whitewater Municipal Building.
• Koshkonong Mounds Country Club has canceled its 2020 Monday Night Men's League captains and team sign up meeting. As of now, the start date still is planned for April 20.
Persons with questions or who are seeking more information should contact Evan Wartgow at ewartgow@kmccgolf.com
• Madison College has closed all its facilities effective today, March 16, at 8 a.m. in response to escalating concerns regarding the continued spread of COVID-19.
All facilities districtwide will be closed to the public and students through March 29. Classes and activities scheduled from March 23-29 are canceled in accordance with the previous announced extension of spring break.
Employees will be receiving additional information via email.
Students currently enrolled in classes will receive next steps regarding their specific course from their faculty in the near future. Students should watch their campus email, visit the college’s website pages devoted to COVID-19 updates or follow news updates provided on the college’s official Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.
At this time, the college is planning alternative delivery modes of instruction that might not require face-to-face sessions beginning March 30.
College leaders are continuing to consult with public health officials. They will continue to update the public as new information becomes available. Visit www.madisoncollege.edu for the most current information.
• The next Whitewater Public Library Memory Café has been canceled. It would have been held April 13.
At this time, the May Memory Café still is scheduled. A determination if it will be cancelled will be based on CDC guidelines issued around that time.
• The program on the topic of the Equal Rights Amendment to be presented by the League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area has been canceled. It was to be held March 19 at the Whitewater Common Council chambers in the municipal building.
• The Jefferson Eagles Athletic Booster Club in Jefferson has canceled its Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show that was slated for March 28.
• First United Methodist Church in Fort Atkinson has postponed its April 22 salad luncheon indefinitely.
• The View at Johnson Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care's grand opening slated for March 28 has been postponed.
• The Fort Atkinson Rotary Club has canceled its Monday noon luncheons for March 16 and 23.
• The 70th annual Fort Atkinson Wisconservation Club banquet set for Monday, March 16, has been postponed until Monday, May 11.
The event, at the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center, is from 5:15 to 9:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m.
• The Friends of the Bark River Fish Hatchery banquet has been postponed until Saturday, May 30.
It will be held at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club. Tickets that have been purchased are good for that date. If the new date does not work, contact a board member for a refund.
• The Fort Atkinson candidate debate slated for Wednesday, Mach 18, has been canceled due to the venue being closed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Candidates for Fort Atkinson City Council, School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education and the Fort Atkinson-area districts on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors had been scheduled to participate in the event, slated for Luther Elementary School in Fort Atkinson.
However, the school district has closed its facilities for any non-school activities.
Sponsors of the debate were the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Government Relations Committee and the American Association of University Women, in cooperation with WFAW 940-AM and the Daily Jefferson County Union.
• The Jefferson High School swimming pool, which originally was to be open to the community during spring break March 16-20 for open swim, will remain closed during spring break.
• The Fort Atkinson Lions Club has canceled its 50th annual Smelt and Fish Fry, which had been scheduled for Friday, April 17, at the Fort Atkinson Municipal Building.
Many tickets already had been sold. Buyers can get a refund by contacting the Lions Club member from whom they purchased their tickets or stopping in at the business at which they bought tickets.
Selling tickets were all PremierBank locations, Badger Bank, Goyer Ace Hardware and the Fort Community Credit Union.
• The Daily Jefferson County Union values your health and that of our employees. As public health officials have advised, the newspaper has been taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do its part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Therefore, the paper has closed its to public customer traffic for the time being.
For news, advertising or circulation service, please contact us via email, phone at (920) 563-5553 or our website at www.dailyunion.com.
For updates in between print editions, please visit www.dailyunion.com.
• Local 4-H clubs are being advised to cancel all activities from now through April 10 that could involve more than 50 people, that would involve people from more than one county, or would involve members of an immune-compromised population such as the elderly.
Canceled are the March 16 and 23 dog project meetings and March 19 cat project meeting.
The March 19 Leaders’ Association meeting will be held, but it will take place remotely through Zoom. An email will be sent in the near future with details.
The speech and poster contest originally set for March 30 has been reset for May 4, with the deadline for speech registration and posters being turned in moved back to April 20.
• Due to changes to the UW-Whitewater spring break and on-campus class schedules, the remaining Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Clinic dates have been canceled. If taxpayers would like assistance filing an extension or have other questions, they can contact the VITA Site Coordinator at vita@uww.edu or (262) 472-5449.
• The Whitewater Historical Society has canceled its “Whitewater Collects” event that was to be held on Saturday, March 21, in Whitewater at the Lakefront Community Building, from 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Carol Cartwright at the Whitewater Historical Society, at (262) 473-6820 or ccart@idcnet.com.
• Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson has canceled all church activities until April 5.
The church office will remain closed and office hours are suspended. Persons who have questions or concerns should contact the church office at office@fccfa.com or (920) 563-4730. Staff will be checking emails and voicemails often.
• The Jefferson County Courthouse is not providing the following services: passports, Department of Natural Resources licenses, Department of Motor Vehicle services and limited public notary services.
