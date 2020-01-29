LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills Area School District sent all students home early Wednesday after evacuating the schools upon receiving a bomb threat in a morning
telephone call.
At 11:19 a.m. the office of the Lake Mills Area School District received a call with what was believed to be a recorded message. A bomb threat was made to an undisclosed school within the district with a period of time.
“The message provided a specific window in which the threat would be realized,” according to Daniel Drescher, City of Lake Mills public information officer.
In response to the phone call, all the schools in the district were evacuated, including Lakeside Lutheran High School.
“All students and staff were moved to secure, off-site locations,” he said.
The Lake Mills Area School District, Lake Mills Police Department, Lake Mills Fire Department, Lake Mills Department of Public Works, FBI, ATF, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded with officers, bomb-sniffing K-9s and other assistance to investigate the threat.
Searches of district buildings were continuing late afternoon.
Students were released to their families and district buildings remain closed.
All after school activities were cancelled.
The district sent emails to students’ parents and guardians to keep them abreast of the situation.
“At 11:19 a.m., we got a very vague call that appeared to be a threat without a location, so we immediately called the police and we are working with them,” District Administrator Pam Striech said. “We evacuated the kids (from all schools) to our evacuation sites immediately.”
The superintendent said that all of the children were “great” adding that the district tried “to get snacks to the kids because this happened right at lunch.”
About 11:21 a.m., the district sent out an email to parents and guardians announcing the evacuation. At about 12:46 p.m., it sent a second one regarding students being released from school for pickup by responsible adults.
“We have been advised by the Lake Mills Police Department to dismiss the elementary, middle, and high school students for the remainder of the day. Officers will use this time to assure the buildings are safe,” the district said in a second email.
Parents were asked not to try to contact their students to help maintain the communication lines.
Afternoon 4-year-old kindergarten classes were cancelled altogether.
The first email read as follows: “All students and staff are safe. At 11:19 AM, on January 29, 2020, the Lake Mills Area School District received a concerning phone call involving a vague threat to the Lake Mills Area Schools. Students were immediately evacuated to offsite locations. We are working with the Police Department and other local agencies. We will provide more information as it becomes available. At this time, please do not try to contact your students to help maintain the communication lines.”
The second email stated: “All Lake Mills students and staff remain safe. We have been advised by the Lake Mills Police Department to dismiss the elementary, middle and high school students for the remainder of the day. Officers will use this time to assure the buildings are safe.
“Transportation for busing students will be provided. More information to follow.
“Families may pick up their students at this time. Families may only pick up their own students.
“Locations are as follows:
“Elementary school: Trinity Lutheran Church 346 West Pine Street. Please enter on Prospect Street.
“Middle school: St. Francis Catholic Church 602 College Street.
“High school: Lakeside Lutheran High School 231 Woodland Beach Road.
“High school students are not allowed to enter the parking lot and take their cars.
“Supervision will be provided at these sites until all students have been reunited with their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.