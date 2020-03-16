Jefferson County-area schools are closing on various days this week in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered that all public and private schools in grades K-12 across Wisconsin close starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The unprecedented order means that nearly 1 million students in more than 2,000 schools across the state will be out of classrooms from March 19 until at least April 6 in a move the former state superintendent hopes will help contain the virus.
“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” he said.
The call Friday afternoon, which followed a similar directive from Illinois that closed its schools through March 30, came as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose to 19, including five in Dane County, though one person has since recovered. As of Sunday, that number had risen to 27.
Fort Atkinson district
Originally, Fort Atkinson was planning on closing its public schools after Wednesday, but that has changed to Monday, March 16.
“After review of the most current information available regarding COVID-19 recommendations, the School District of Fort Atkinson will be closed Monday, March 16, and remain so through Gov. Everss statewide closure,” said District Administrator Rob Abbott.
“Per the governor’s order, our anticipated reopening date is no earlier than Monday, April 6th,” Abbott said. “This closure includes all curricular and extracurricular activities, practices and events. We are sharing this information as soon as possible today so families can make arrangements for tomorrow.”
Given the quickly changing status of this unique circumstance at the state and national level, Abbott said, he appreciates the understanding of families, students and the community.
“The district will be sharing more information as soon as possible in regard to student meal availability, access to buildings and other details,” he said.
Joseph's Catholic School
St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Atkinson closed Monday, March 16, and will remain so throughout the statewide closure. Per the governor's order, the anticipated reopening date is no earlier than April 6.
This closure includes all curricular and extracurricular activities. All before- and after-school programs have been canceled.
Meanwhile, religious education classes are canceled. They tentatively are scheduled to resume April 15.
Additional changes and cancelations are possible. Visit facebook.com/StJosephFort for updates.
At the church, canceled events include the Lenten/Easter Bible study on evangelization and Council of Catholic Women's St. Joseph Breakfast March 22.
The Knights of Columbus' baked fish dinners on two Fridays, March 20 and April 10, and CCW's Lenten Souper Suppers will be served on Fridays starting at 4:30 p.m. on March 27 and April 3. Carry-outs for all are encouraged.
St. Paul's Lutheran School
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran School in Fort Atkinson is closed beginning Wednesday, March 18, with an anticipated reopening on April 6. The date of reopening is subject to change pending further information.
Jefferson school district
Jefferson schools will be closing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March, 18. The anticipated reopening date of schools is April 6, but this will be re-evaluated as updated information becomes available.
The district will have school meals available for students. Food staff will be masked and take all necessary health precautions.
“We will survey families soon regarding whether or not they need and would take advantage of the school providing pre-packaged meals for breakfast and lunch,” said Superintendent Mark Rollefson. “Your response to such a survey will be important to us in our decision to provide meals.”
Details regarding pick-up locations and the process will be determined in the next couple of days.
Also, Jefferson district administrators will make determinations regarding childcare or extended-day programs that lease district space for such programs.
Through Wednesday, March 18, there are no away or home sports contests or travel. Local practices can continue, but if parents decide not to send their children, this is acceptable.
From Wednesday, March 18, through Sunday, April 5, all athletics practices and contests are canceled. Also canceled are all co-curricular clubs and organizations events and practices and all school-sponsored student events.
All non-school-related activities in school district facilities are canceled from 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, through 6 a.m. Monday, April 6.
The only exception to this rule "might" be various daycare providers who lease our building spaces to provide care for young children, Rollefson said.
“We have many families in jobs that require their attendance at work (e.g., nurses) who rely on daycare.”
As for whether school could be extended into June or even July, or even affect graduation, Rollefson said it is possible.
“”Depending upon the length of the closures (if closures extend beyond, April 6), if virtual learning is a viable option and if the DPI provides waivers (which I ‘suspect’ they will), the School District of Jefferson may have to extend the school year into the summer,” the superintendent said.
He noted that the district shutdown also is effective for all school grounds, including playgrounds, which are off limits though April 5.
“Wow, we certainly are in the middle of some very unprecedented times,” said Rollefson. “In the midst of World War, all indicators told the people of Great Britain they were losing the war. Winston Churchill took the podium and gave arguably his most motivating speech ever: ‘Never give up. Never gift up. Never give up.’
“Those brief words were his entire speech. He walked away from the podium. Shortly after, the British Brigade, along with allies, rallied and won,” Rollefson said.
“I am encouraging all of you to indeed focus on the positive,” he continued. “Never ever give up. We will indeed rally. We have an amazing staff who truly cares about our students and community. United with parents and community members, we will succeed in the midst of this adversity.”
He noted that the district is trying to balance the needs of the students, parents, businesses, community, and staff.
“I realize some districts have already made decisions about virtual learning and food service programs for children,” the superintendent said. “I applaud these districts’ efforts and hope it works out for them. I am not going to rush into these decisions if I am not sure I can deliver on a promise. I will remain patient, informed, and calculated in my decisionmaking.
St. John the Baptist School
St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson started its spring break on Friday.
“Many Diocese of Madison Schools are in session Monday through Wednesday of this week. They have, or are in the process of making plans for some kind of distance learning for their kids,” said principal Bill Bare.
“St. John the Baptist started spring break as of Friday afternoon, so our teachers have been made aware they need to start thinking of ways to accomplish this goal. We will gather as a staff on Monday, March 23, to finish plans. “
He said that information will be shared with parents as it becomes available.
“As we were told, ‘Doing nothing is not an option,’” Bare said. “I'm sure our staff will provide a variety of excellent learning opportunities for our students.”
Meanwhile, the annual Catholic Kids for a Cause fundraiser set for Saturday, March 28, has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 2.
Whitewater
The Whitewater Unified School District is open as normal Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17. It will close beginning Wednesday, March 18, with an anticipated reopening of Monday, April 6.
"We are hearing many concerns regarding food security for the students and families of the Whitewater Unified School District," said Interim District Administrator Jim Shaw. "Your caring about students and families, and willingness to help is critical in the unprecedented health and educational challenge posed by COVID-19. Please know that the health and safety of students and their families is always the District’s first concern."
He said that the district has a COVID-19 page on its website that will continue to be updated: https://www.wwusd.org/covid-19.
"The district is finalizing plans for ensuring students receive breakfast and lunch during the closure," Shaw said. "As details are finalized, they will be shared with families and the community. Updates will be made first on the COVID-19 webpage and we will follow that communication with emails and phone calls as we are able."
Jefferson
The School District of Jefferson is on spring break this week.
Johnson Creek
"It is with disappointment that I announce that the Johnson Creek School District will be closing at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, as directed by Gov. Tony Evers and the Jefferson County Health Department," said School District of Johnson Creek Superintendent Michael Garvey.
"We will plan to be back in session with face-to-face classes after spring break on April 13th. This may be extended as directed by our health and education partners. This is a rapidly changing situation so we will alert you if this closing time changes."
He said that all school activities and after-school activities, including the Johnson Creek Recreation Program, will be canceled or postponed, as well. Persons are asked to visit www.johnsoncreekschools.org for updates.
Elementary students who need to check out a device for home use will be able to do so this week. Middle school students will be allowed to take their assigned Chromebooks home and high-schoolers will be expected to take their home as usual.
"It is our intent to spend March 19 and 20 in professional development with our staff," the superintendent said. "We plan to offer quality virtual learning experiences meeting the guidelines of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for our students starting Monday, March 23. The Johnson Creek school district also will be planning learning experiences for those students without internet capabilities."
Spring greak will continue as usual April 4-12.
"This is an unprecedented event and there are many questions," he said. "We will be responding to your questions to the best of our ability as we work through this new reality together."
Lake Mills
Lake Mills School District schools are closed effective at 6 a.m. Monday, March 16. They will Monday, April 6, at 6 a.m.
“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” the district announced. “To help prevent the spread of Coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and the United States that has occurred in other countries such as Italy and China, Lake Mills Area School District is requesting that families keep students home from school and contact their physician to ask to be tested for Coronavirus if a student has these symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath.
Cambridge
The adminstrative team of the School District of Cambridge was meeting this weekend to finalize plans regarding the closing being mandated by Gov. Evers from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, through April 6.
“Families should watch their email for communications from the district,” it was announced.
“We thank you for your patience as we work toward solutions that allow us to continue to educate students during closure,” officials said.
Palmyra-Eagle district
All Palmyra-Eagle Area School District classes are open Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17, for students. There will be no school for students on Wednesday through Friday, March 18-20.
Schools will remain closed the week of March 30- April 3.
“At this time, it is anticipated that schools will reopen on Monday, April 6,” the district stated. “Elementary school conferences will remain as scheduled on March 16 and 17, as will the previously scheduled board listening sessions.”
All other activities, events and meetings scheduled for March 18- April 3 will be canceled or postponed until further notice. Staff members will report to school on Wednesday, March 18, to make preparations for the continuity of learning to occur during the mandated school closing.
“It is anticipated that such opportunities will be made available as soon as Thursday, March 19, for all learners as appropriate,” the district said.
