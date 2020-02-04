LIMA — Authorities have identified the 20-year-old Whitewater woman who died following a single-vehicle rollover Monday evening in the Town of Lima Center.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said that Sterling H. M. Espinoza, was ejected from her vehicle during the crash, which occurred about 6:34 p.m. at East State Highway 59 and County Highway KK. She died later at a hospital.
An autopsy completed Tuesday at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Department confirmed Espinoza died of injuries suffered in the crash, according to the authorities.
All passengers were wearing seatbelts, but Espinoza was not.
Additional testing is under way, and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Department continue to investigate.
The initial investigation showed the vehicle was driving “at a high rate of speed” before avoiding another vehicle that also was eastbound on Highway 59. Espinoza's vehicle swerved, entered a ditch and rolled, authorities have said.
The Rock County crash reconstruction team is investigating. The driver’s name will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office after notification of family.
Authorities do not immediately believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
