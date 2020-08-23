Based on modified metrics received from the Jefferson County Health Department last Thursday, the School District of Fort Atkinson has reversed course and now will return to both the in-person and virtual learning format options for families at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
The district will be starting school on Thursday, Sept. 3, giving parents the choice of either an in-person, classroom format or a remote/virtual learning format for their children. Previously, the start date was Sept. 1.
After much discussion, board members voted unanimously Thursday night, during their regular monthly meeting, both to adopt the updated metrics from Jefferson County and resume implementation of the dual-learning format they previously had approved.
Specifically, those two learning formats are:
• Full-time in-person learning opportunity for grades K-12 students involving attendance five days per week in regularly assigned schools with required safety precautions, including required face coverings when social distancing is not possible. Co-curricular activities, including sports, can resume with safety precautions in place.
• Full-time virtual/remote learning, available for all students, involving full-time virtual/remote instruction five days per week mirroring the in-person learning occurring in the schools.
The board of education also voted that, given the last-minute change in Jefferson County guidance, classes will start in Fort Atkinson on Sept. 3, instead of Sept. 1, to allow for additional professional learning and preparation for the first day of school.
“We have lost valuable planning time to begin effectively with students on Sept. 1, to be up and running with our in-person and mirrored learning platforms,” District Administrator Rob Abbott stated. “Our work since last week has been focused on creating and preparing to launch a successful full virtual learning format. Our time with staff (this) week is truly full with work and tasks that cannot, at this point, be reallocated prior to the start of school.
“These additional two days (Sept. 1 and 2) will give staff time for additional professional learning, implement mitigation strategies, pivot between plans being used to begin the year,” he added, “and assist us in having a successful first day with students on Sept. 3.”
On Aug. 18, the district had decided to start the fall semester Sept. 1 with all-virtual classes due to an increased 14-day average rate of positive coronavirus cases in Jefferson County.
According to the superintendent, school districts and other public entities have been told by the federal and state governments to work with their local county health departments for guidance as to decision-making regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the Fort Atkinson board of education took that direction, then accepted and engaged that guidance.
“While very unpopular, this board of education acted on the guidance from the Jefferson County Health Department metrics and moved to a virtual-only school opening on Sept. 1, given the metrics we have been provided,” Abbott told the board.
However, he said, he learned at 10 a.m. this past Thursday that the Jefferson County Health Department was modifying its guidance for schools to reflect the Harvard Model for COVID-19.
The key metric to be used for decision-making regarding district-wide shift to virtual instruction has been changed to the Daily Case Incidence, measured as a seven-day rolling average. The Jefferson County incidence is adjusted and reported as a rate per 100,000 individuals to align with the guidelines provided by Harvard Global Health Institute.
Previously, the district was using a 14-day rolling average rate of positive coronavirus cases recommended by county epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani. Per those guidelines, the 14-day positivity rate was required to remain below 8 percent for 14 consecutive days in order to return to in-person instruction.
Last Tuesday, the Jefferson County Health Department reported that the 14-day COVID positivity rate had reached 9.7 percent — well above the level at which county health officials were to recommend online education only.
On Thursday, however, those county guidelines were revised to reflect the seven-day rolling average indicative of the Harvard Model.
“Essentially, we (Jefferson County) will no longer be using the positivity rate as a metric for assessing where the community is at, whether schools should be open or not,” Jakvani explained to board members, remotely. “But we have decided to go with a daily case incidence rate which looks at how many new (COVID-19) cases Jefferson County is seeing per day, and we are adjusting that for 100,000 people so that it’s easier to make decisions.”
Jefferson County’s caseload, he said, has been trending upward steadily over the past couple of weeks.
“Those last few weeks are pretty troubling — that trend line goes up quite a bit,” Jakvani cautioned. “In fact, the rate of increase has also increased steadily over the past several weeks. So, considering all those, we are not in the best place regarding status of COVID activity in Jefferson County.
“We know that there are positive cases circulating in Jefferson County — we know that there are infections that have not been tested, so there is still risk,” he added. “And that risk should be taken into account when considering reopening (of schools).”
In addition to the change in the metric recommended for decisionmaking, he said, there now are several risk levels that call for respective shifts to virtual instruction, and for various grade levels.
Additional metrics that will be considered and closely monitored under the revised reopening guidance, he said, include: percent positivity, community spread, contract tracing capability and function, hospitalization rates and hospital capacity, access to testing, and holistic components like mental health of school-age youth and childcare.
The epidemiologist speculated as to where the overall trend of COVID cases nationwide might be headed this fall and into winter.
“There is an anticipation that cases will again increase across the country come winter just due to the season, and influenza and some other things,” Jakvani said. “It is anticipated that there will be destabilization, if not a decrease, in the trend. But Labor Day (weekend) is coming up, so we’re hoping that will not jeopardize any potential gains that would be seen by the (statewide) mask order, but we certainly do anticipate a destabilization or a decrease as a result of the mask order.”
He said the health data are updated each day, and that mitigating the spread and consequences of COVID-19 is within the control of Jefferson County residents. He emphasized that the best way to control the spread and reduce new infections is by continuing best practices of hand-washing and sanitizing, wearing face coverings or facemasks, avoiding close contact with individuals outside of one’s household, getting tested, and monitoring one’s health daily.
Board Vice President Rachel Snethen said Jefferson County is close to shifting to the next risk level, and that the public needs to pay close attention to the new metrics.
“We need to do what we can to change the trajectory of this (pandemic),” Snethen emphasized.
Meanwhile, the superintendent said Thursday the Jefferson County Health Department had been given little or no guidance that he was aware of from the State Department of Health.
“While unpopular, I commend them (county health officials) for attempting to quantify COVID-19 in Jefferson County,” Abbott commented. “As school officials, this clearly is a skill set we have not possessed.”
The school district, he said, had been continually waiting to receive guidance from the state Department of Health Services.
“That guidance was received (last Wednesday) and provided absolutely no metrics for counties or others to use,” Abbott said. “Within the guidance the DHS published yesterday was the encouragement of the Harvard Statistical Model to be used by county governments and others. Integrating that newly suggested model is exactly the task that our county health department worked feverishly to undertake less than 24 hours later, which brings us to today’s update.”
The school board, he said, accepted and put into action the guidance the district has been provided by experts from the agency school officials repeatedly have been told to work with.
“When I recorded my phone call to our families on Tuesday to share that we would begin the year in a virtual-only learning environment, it was quite simply the most surreal moment of my 27 years in education,” Abbott stated. “The board’s use of the Jefferson County decisionmaking metrics perhaps made the statistical decision-making easier and clearer — but it did not account for the absolute angst that was behind the communications that were shared with families Tuesday evening.”
The school district has had significant divisiveness in the community for weeks, he noted.
“This week it became the inverse of what we had experienced thus far, only with the other portion of our community no longer able to access in-person learning based on the state of the pandemic in Jefferson County,” Abbott said. “With that outpouring of anger and disbelief has come a few thoughts I would like to correct.”
The superintendent said the district’s intention always has been to reopen schools in-person on Sept. 1 for those families who wanted to access an in-person leaning format. Staff’s work in preparing for in-person learning beginning Sept. 1 has been “tireless,” he said, adding that always has been their “go-to plan.”
“When data in the county started to trend in an unfavorable direction late last week, we started the process of creating a full-virtual school model — this is work that we did not see as an imminent need until that point,” Abbott indicated. “As such, our complete focus has been on in-person preparations and our remote/mirrored learning formats. We would have had a full-virtual ready in time, but it is not a plan we had sitting on an electronic wall somewhere.”
He said the board needed to reach a decision on reopening schools soon, for the sake of staff, to not prolong their uncertainty.
“As unpopular as a virtual-only (learning) model is, it is pedagogically significantly different than what any single teacher has ever done to start a school year,” Abbott indicated. “And for them to be focusing on that, as opposed to focusing on what it (learning format) may be, I would love for them to not anguish in not knowing any longer than they need to.”
District officials, he said, always desperately have wanted for students to be back in the classrooms.
“The notion that we were taking the easy way out, or that we don’t care about families or the unfathomable hardships a full virtual model would invoke is simply hard to hear,” Abbott stated. “We, like our community, do not sleep well at night for it is known that a divide continues to grow within our 1FORT community. A community that has held tight for so long — and through so much.
“Given the Jefferson County Department of Health’s updated guidance, the board now has options other than a full virtual program to begin school,” he noted.
As to opening Fort Atkinson High School, whose student population poses more inherent risk of COVID spread, the superintendent said one of the items in the metrics — given the actual state of the pandemic in Jefferson County — suggests that high schools remain virtual until the data is in a different position.
However, after thoughtful discussion, he said, board members agreed that Fort Atkinson High School will start the year being treated the same as Fort Atkinson Middle School in the county’s new guidance.
“This would allow us to open the high school to in-person learning as well, knowing that we will definitely learn from how those systems operate and how things work once we’re open in person,” Abbott said.
Board discussion
During discussion on the school reopening plan update, Snethen said that by not adopting and following, to some degree, certain metrics — whether those released by the county or the state — the school district could open itself up to a potential lawsuit.
“That is going to be the first piece of evidence that is pulled into a lawsuit for somebody that got sick,” Snethen said, “and it was confirmed through our school district, is they (school officials) blatantly ignored the recommendations. That is one thing I do want to point out — it is a risk that we take by not adopting some sort of metrics.
“I actually think the (updated metrics) we got tonight are much more detailed, make more sense, especially for people in our community, versus the last round,” she added. “We do need to have some sort of metrics — that is something that we need to do to protect ourselves (financially from liability) in the future. I’m OK moving forward with this.”
Board member Amy Reynolds agreed with Snethen, saying the board needed to adopt some metrics sooner rather than later.
“Yes, we have just gotten this (updated) information, but we’re dealing with a lot of parents that need to know what to do,” Reynolds stated. “Why? Because school’s going to start very, very soon.
“We can’t keep putting off things, we can’t wait for later — we need to figure it out, and we need to figure it out now,” she insisted. “Parents are depending on us, staff are depending on us.”
At Fort HealthCare, where she works, employees have been required to wear facemasks for a long time.
“And, in talking with our (hospital’s) health department, not one staff member treating COVID patients in the room, extremely close, has contracted the disease from them. Period. That is a fact,” Reynolds pointed out. “Yes, some of the employees of Fort HealthCare have contracted the virus, but it’s not been at work.”
And that, she said, makes her feel “really good” about having Fort Atkinson students and staff return to school in person if proper precautions are taken.
“With that, I feel that we can go back to the two-format (learning) options to get us back in school because our kids definitely need it — not just with learning but also for their social and mental well-being,” Reynolds continued. “They (students) need to get back … they need to know that there is something that can be done, and you don’t have to sit in fear in your house and get more scared, and (then) end up having other issues.”
Board President Mark Chaney expressed that the board has done “everything it could to adhere to some kind of scientific knowledge base to guide us because we want to do right by kids, but that doesn’t prepare us for epidemiology and analyzing data.”
Meanwhile, the superintendent said it would concern him if the district ever were to consider creating its own set of metrics, saying that’s not within his level of expertise.
“I’m not, certainly, advocating at this point for just fully adopting anything,” Abbott said. “I have expertise, but not with that (COVID); nor do I, quite frankly, want to develop that. But I think, to some extent, we do have to trust the professionals that are trained to do that. And that doesn’t mean carte blanche everything that they think.
“I would contend that what we saw (with new metrics) this evening is a quantum leap from where we were a couple of weeks ago,” he added. “And where they (county health officials) were a couple of weeks ago was the best they could do at the time.”
Statistically speaking, the superintendent said, the county’s updated guidance is considerably easier to understand, more robust and offers a “more comprehensive view of where we stand with COVID in Jefferson County.”
Additionally, he said, administrative staff cannot spend their entire year navigating every single incidence of COVID-19, and the related ramifications and questions that arise.
“We have to have some procedure and some method to how we can expedite some of that decisionmaking,” Abbott concluded. “They (county officials) have worked with a pretty extensive medical community to put together strategies and responses to actions that we will need to take in our schools this year.”
Lastly, the superintendent wanted the community to recognize that there are certain thresholds where the school district would be forced to move to a virtual-only environment.
“And that won’t be a ‘negotiable’ item, nor is it something that we will, necessarily, have a lot of lead time for,” Abbott underscored. “And when we need to close and have all of our learners in a virtual environment, that’s what we’re going to have to do.”
Families, if they have not already done so, he said, need to have some contingency plans in place “because that’s a real possibility for us here if we don’t change the trajectory.”
As a community, Abbott said, Fort Atkinson residents have proven time and again that everyone can work together for the greater good.
“As unfortunate as this week has been, we do have people’s level of awareness high, and it will take all of us to get this (pandemic) to where we need it to be,” he concluded.
Meanwhile Thursday, the board:
• Recognized Advanced Placement Computer Science students Kalin Ahmad, Matt Betanski, Tyler Betanski, Tyler Freeman, Andrew Juarez, Jesus Olvera-Lara, Alexander Smillie and Greysen Wixom, each of whom was presented with a $1,000 Ed Karrels Scholarship for passing the AP exam — conducted online this year due to COVID-19 — with a score of 3 or higher. These eight Fort Atkinson students who took the exam had an average score of 4.0 out of 5.0.
Karrels, a former Fort Atkinson High School graduate, generously established the scholarship which, to date, has surpassed $100,000 to students.
• Accepted the resignation request from Lindsey Skaife, full-time Fort Atkinson High School/Fort Atkinson Middle School school counselor, upon satisfaction of liquidated damages for failure to perform in the amount of $1,000.
• Approved the appointment of Danelle Anderson, full-time high school at-risk teacher, effective with the 2020-21 school year, and contingent upon release from current contract, and upon completion and satisfactory results of the pre-placement health screening and background check.
• Approved the appointment of Richelle Rottmann, full-time high school/middle school school counselor, effective with the 2020-21 school year, and contingent upon release from current contract, and upon completion and satisfactory results of the pre-placement health screening and background check.
• Approved the agreement of a 1.81-percent Consumer Price Index pay increase with the Fort Atkinson Education Association (FEA) for the 2020-21 contract year.
• Approved a waiver for the 2020-21 school year from the requirement to serve milk every day under the state’s school day milk program. Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, under this waiver, school districts that do not serve milk every day remain eligible to be reimbursed for milk that was served during in-person learning.
• Approved one early graduation request.
• Approved having Monday, Sept. 21, be a full day of no classes for students and a full day of professional development for staff.
• Scheduled the January board meeting for Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, starting at 6:30 p.m.
