There were no injuries in a Thanksgiving afternoon fire at Ball Corporation, and the blaze should not affect the can plant’s operation, said Division Chief Michael Lawrence of the Fort Atkinson Fire Department.
The fire department responded to a report of smoke at the northside plant at about 1:25 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a working fire. That was confirmed at 1:37 p.m.
Lawrence said the biggest issue the fire department had was gaining access to the oxidizer where the fire occurred.
“It created its own set of challenges to access the fire,” he said. “The unit is extensively damaged.”
Lawrence said that the wind was not a concern. Even high gusts like those on Wednesday would not have mattered in this situation since the fire was contained in the oxidizer, he noted.
“This won’t affect their operations at all,” he said of Ball.
By 4 p.m., firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the oxidizer on the outside of the building, located at 105 E. Blackhawk Drive.
Fort Atkinson sent four pieces of equipment to battle the fire. Among the rescue units responding to a MABAS call for mutual aid were those from Ryan Brothers EMS, as well as the Jefferson, Lake Mills, Whitewater and Cambridge fire departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.