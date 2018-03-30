JEFFERSON — Electors will be asked next Tuesday to decide whether the City of Jefferson should abolish the commission that oversees its water and electric utilities and redirect oversight to the common council.

The question will appear on a referendum during the April 3 general election.

Water and electric are part of Jefferson Utilities, which has been governed by the Utilities Commission. Wastewater is under a separate department governed by the city.

Currently, the Jefferson Utilities Commission is made up of seven voting members: Mayor Dale Oppermann; Alderpersons-at-Large Bill Brandel and Peg Beyer; and appointed members Phil Ristow, Steve Adams, Marla Michaelis and Jerry Tinberg. City Administrator Tim Freitag is a non-voting member.

On Sept. 19, 2017, the Jefferson Common Council voted 7-1 to adopt Charter Ordinance 10-17, with Beyer casting the lone “no” vote.

The charter ordinance was to abolish the Utilities Commission, bringing oversight of the water and electric utilities’ operations more directly under the council’s purview. The day-to-day management of the water, electric and waste water utilities were to be overseen by utility managers appointed by the common council.

Currently, Scott Adler has been serving as the interim director for Jefferson Utilities and Todd Clark is the wastewater treatment plant superintendent.

The charter ordinance had to be passed with at least six of the eight members of the common council approving it. A charter ordinance, which differs from a typical ordinance, was necessary because the Utilities Commission was created with a charter ordinance.

However, a charter ordinance does not go into effect until 60 days from its approval. If, during that time, a petition is received from the electorate with signatures of at least 7 percent who voted in the last gubernatorial election, a referendum is issued and voted upon at the next election.

During the 60-day timeframe, Ristow gathered the signatures required to halt the implementation of Charter Ordinance 10-17 and force a referendum.

The following question will appear on the ballot as follows:

“The City Council adopted Charter Ordinance 10-17 which proposes to:

“1. Abolish the Utility Commission;

“2. Assign day-to-day management of water, electric and wastewater utilities to manager(s) appointed by the Council;

“3. Direct the City Administrator to supervise the Utility Manager;

“4. Appoint a Council Committee to bring utility matters before the Council.

“Shall Jefferson Charter Ordinance #10-17 abolishing the Utility Commission, as set forth above in 1-4 be approved?”

Voters will be able to choose “yes” or “no.”

A “yes” vote means that Charter Ordinance 10-17 will be approved, taking effect and abolishing the Utilities Commission, as set forth in one through four above.

A “no” vote means that Charter Ordinance 10-17 shall not take effect and the Utilities Commission will not be abolished.

No. 3 on the ballot references Section 1(C) in Charter Ordinance 10-17, which states that supervision of the utility manager(s) shall be performed by the city administrator with the assistance of the Streets, Health, Sanitation and Utilities Committee as needed.

No. 4 on the ballot references Section 1(D) in the charter ordinance, which specifies five items that the Streets, Health, Sanitation and Utilities Committee is supposed to review and recommend to the common council. They are: approval of the budgets as submitted by the utility manager(s); rate increases for the utilities; hiring employees and their compensation; major projects affecting the utilities; and general oversight.

Rates for both water and electric are set by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC), a fact that will not change regardless of the outcome of the referendum.

What could change is the entity petitioning the PSC. Currently, Jefferson Utilities Commission petitions for rate adjustments. According to Freitag, it likely would be the Jefferson Common Council that would approve a rate study request.

A question that might be asked is: How did we get here?

On Tuesday, March 27, the Daily Union sat down with Oppermann, who currently is a member of the Jefferson Utilities Commission and has been on and off for 24 years; Freitag; District C Alderperson Paul Peachey, chairperson of the Finance Committee; and Finance Director Tanya Stewart.

On Wednesday, March 28, the Daily Union spoke with Ristow, who has been a member of the commission since mid-2015.

Tyson Foods’ closure

The roots of the referendum can be traced back to November 2015, when Tyson Foods announced it would be closing its Jefferson plant, taking with it not only one of the largest employers in the area, but the City of Jefferson’s largest water, electric and wastewater customer.

By the time the plant closed on July 9, 2016, the city already had begun taking action to address the drastic loss in revenue — expected to be about $500,000 — its wastewater utility would suffer.

However, it was up to the Jefferson Utilities Commission to address the revenue loss to water and electric, approximately 27 percent and 34 percent of sales respectively.

In June 2016, the Utilities Commission already had filed rate cases with the PSC, an independent regulatory agency, for both water and electric rates. Ultimately, increases in rates were approved for both.

The request for a rate study by the Utilities Commission was, perhaps, the first point of contention.

Oppermann spoke about the different ways each body responded to the loss of revenue.

“The first thing that (the common council) did was look at, ‘OK, our overall operations. Can we consolidate operations? Are there positions that could be flexed between departments?’” he said. “We (the council) did that, and we’re in that process yet.

“The Utilities Commission chose to raise rates,” Oppermann continued. “There was no discussion about, ‘Can we do more with less? Can we consolidate this position?’ It was just, ‘Nope, we’re going to raise rates and we’re going to send it into the PSC and pass it along to the ratepayers.’ That troubled me a lot.”

On the flip side, Ristow argues that, even if there had not been a commission when Tyson closed, the rate increases still would have taken place.

“To somehow suggest that the rate increase was a failing of the commission or whatever else, it’s got nothing to do with how the commission was operating,” he said. “It has to do with Tyson leaving and taking 27 percent of the money with them. That’s it.”

Ristow compared the rate increases to a four-person carpool in which one person suddenly moves away.

“You used to pay 25 percent of every cost,” he said. “Well, now you pay 33 percent. That jump from 25 to 33 percent is 8 percent, or about one-third. Guess what happened with water bills in the City of Jefferson? They did exactly that, and that’s what they would have to do because you’ve got all the same (infrastructure costs).

“You just can’t … immediately cut costs by 27 percent,” Ristow added. “It doesn’t work that way and people need to understand that.”

A June 15, 2016, rating presentation put together by Ehlers Investment Partners, the City of Jefferson’s longtime financial adviser, shows an overview of both the electric and water utilities.

Between 2011 and 2015, the amount of water sold was consistent or slightly declining. However, there was an accelerated drop in gallons sold from 2015 to 2016, consistent with the closure of Tyson.

From 2011 to 2014, the cost of power increased. It dipped slightly in 2015 and 2016. Concurrently, revenues continued to increase from 2011 to 2015.

But, from 2015 to 2016, revenues dipped by more than $1.7 million, nearly closing a longstanding gap between the cost of power and revenues. In 2015, the gap between cost of power and revenues was $1,954,16; in 2016, it was $346,523.

Freitag said he expects to see another dip in both water and electric revenues once numbers for 2017 become available.

“The difference between revenues and cost of power? That was our cushion for inefficiency,” Oppermann, who sits on both the Jefferson Common Council and the Utilities Commission, noted. “We were able to get by. I’m not saying that we weren’t doing our best, but there are some areas that we could be more efficient.”

Freitag said that, when you have two large industrial users — in this case, Tyson and Nestlé Purina PetCare Company — it’s possible to “mask a lot of inefficiencies.”

Efficiency study

The second dissension began on June 21, 2016, when a joint meeting of the Jefferson Common Council Committee of the Whole and the Jefferson Utilities Commission was held.

At that time, Vicki Hellenbrand, a partner at Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP — a consulting firm headquartered in Chicago that the city often utilizes — presented a proposal for the company to conduct an analysis of wastewater, water and electric utilities restructuring options.

The purpose of the analysis was to evaluate potential synergies between the operations of the City of Jefferson and its utilities. It was intended to provide options for an improved organizational structure and cooperation of relationships for the respective utilities and the city.

Freitag noted two main reasons for the study: an “increasing concern” that the utilities were losing what “historically was a competitive advantage” regarding rates, and the difference in how power and water are being used and how that affects rates and revenues.

He said that what it really boils down to is, even if more power is not being sold, it doesn’t reduce the cost to maintain the infrastructure needed to produce and provide that power. It simply means that “the customers are going to pay more.”

“I think those are the two concerns that really prompted (the question), how do we operate the utility as efficiently as we can to stabilize rates?” Freitag said.

“I think, at the end of the day, the consideration, at least for me, is we’ve operated the utility we have for 100 years,” he added. “You’ve got to change with the environment. The environment has changed. The way we operate and its structure has not.”

According to minutes for the June 21 meeting, Ristow said he wanted the project to be bid out in order to see what other companies could offer. However, that didn’t happen and on July 5, 2016, the Jefferson Common Council authorized hiring Baker Tilly to conduct the study.

Since then, Ristow repeatedly has criticized the way that Baker Tilly was hired. He claims Freitag “hand-picked” the firm instead of issuing a request for proposal (RFP) that could be bid on.

When asked this week why Baker Tilly was recruited instead of issuing a RFP, Freitag explained that Baker Tilly has been the auditor for all the city’s utilities for 30-plus years.

“They know the operation of each wastewater, power and water utility,” he said. “The consultant that did the study is a senior partner. She works on the same floor as the lead auditors for our utilities and the ability to access information from those people (is beneficial). They know the heartbeat of these utilities.

“My opinion, if you bring someone in from the outside, you’re going to spend a lot of time and pay a lot of money to educate them on how the city, and how the utilities, operate,” Freitag continued. “That was avoided by doing the contract with Baker Tilly.”

Oppermann agreed, saying Baker Tilly was “uniquely qualified to provide an informed, objective opinion.”

The results of the study were presented to the Jefferson Common Council Committee of the Whole on July 5, 2017, by Hellenbrand.

Hellenbrand shared a series of three concepts and a total of 19 recommendations relating to them. The concepts were: Wastewater should be combined with electric and water utilities; Jefferson Utilities’ billing cycles take more effort than those of peers; and the Jefferson Utilities Commission and the city should be more collaborative.

“In that Baker Tilly analysis, our goal, (which is) pretty achievable, I think, is to realize $300,000 to $350,000 annually in savings,” Freitag said. “A lot of that comes from this idea of, at least operationally, moving water with wastewater. Long term, we would hope it would be $500,000.”

He also noted that there is “lots of duplication of activities or services” across the various utilities.

As an example, he pointed to a contract to have someone come out twice a year to check fire extinguishers.

“We have one contract for all our facilities,” Freitag said. “They (Jefferson Utilities) have a separate one and, typically, you get the greatest gain if you put it all under one. There’s a lot of those instances.

“No businessperson that has two businesses would operate their business the way we operate the city and the utility,” he added. “You just would not do that. It’s too expensive to duplicate all these activities.”

In addition to disapproving of the way in which the study was conducted, Ristow described the result as “half-put together, in some ways.”

There are things the study doesn’t address, such as potential increases in costs from redistribution of certain duties, Ristow said, referring to the proposed organizational structure for combined utilities.

One example he pointed to was, under the proposed structure, Wastewater Treatment Plant superintendent Todd Clark would oversee both wastewater and water utilities.

“What’s he been doing now that he’s going to run a whole other department?” Ristow said. “It’s just stuff you look at like that and it’s not logical.”

However, it should be noted that Scott Adler, the interim director for Jefferson Utilities, currently is overseeing two departments: water and electric. Were the proposed structure implemented, Adler likely would be the one to continue overseeing the electric utility, while the responsibility for the water utility would transition to Clark.

“We just have (a report) that’s kind of slapped together to try and say, ‘Oh, since Tim said we’d save $300,000 by doing this, we’d better come up with the $300,000 out of somewhere,’” Ristow said. “The ‘somewhere’ is, ‘Let’s eliminate these vacant positions.’ That gets back to, is that a real savings or is that just kind of a paper savings?

“The study was designed as an advocacy document, in my mind, to stand there for a big reorganization, get rid of the commission because it’s inconvenient, maybe, to answer the questions sometimes from city hall,” he added. “Or, the commission does what it thinks is right instead of what city hall thinks it ought to do.”

Of the 19 recommendations, it was the final one that caused the most tension. Recommendation 19, which was part of the third concept, was to establish a charter for the Jefferson Utilities Commission.

Despite being the last recommendation presented, Hellenbrand said, it really was the first thing that needed to happen.

“Right now, there isn’t necessarily a charter that says what the roles and responsibilities are of the commission and then what should roll up to the city council,” she said at the meeting. “The city council, as a whole, is ultimately responsible for everything in the city, including the utility.

“There is a big platform for this, all the way from, you can abolish the Utilities Commission and just have everything roll up through a department, committee and then to the city council, all the way to you have it now, which is, the Utility Commission is extremely autonomous,” Hellenbrand added. “You, as a governing body, need to decide where you want to sit. I’d like to see at least a robust discussion over how much involvement the city should have.”

Ristow did not disagree that the Utilities Commission has a high level of autonomy, but noted that that was the way it had been set up by the council years back.

Freitag agreed.

“Years ago, I don’t even know when, the city created the commission (and) it didn’t define or describe their responsibilities or duties, but they did that by a charter ordinance, which is subject to challenge, which happened here,” he said. “I suppose, at the end of the day, if the commission stays, the council could just simply say, ‘OK, your authority is advisory. Final decision on rate-making, budgets, that is going to rest with the common council.’ It could do that without being subject to a charter ordinance.”

During the group interview Tuesday, Freitag explained that Hellenbrand had presented three ways to deal with the Utilities Commission:

• Keep the Utilities Commission as it is.

“She said she wouldn’t recommend that simply because you do not find appointed utility commissions with the autonomous powers to set rates, to set a budget, to decide who’s going to get hired,” Freitag said. “That typically doesn’t really happen out there, but that’s historically the way it’s been here.”

• Keep the current structure of the Utilities Commission, but make its authority advisory.

• Abolish the Utilities Commission.

The members of the Jefferson Common Council had at least three vigorous — and sometimes heated — discussions (July 5, 2017; Aug. 15, 2017; and Sept. 19, 2017) regarding with which body the oversight of Jefferson Utilities should reside.

“The council decided, ‘Yes, we need to have this debate,’” Oppermann noted. “We had that debate about, if the council is really financially and legally responsible for this utility, the council felt overwhelmingly that they should be the ones that make the decisions when it comes to the budget, staffing, rate increases, things like that.”

At the Sept. 19, 2017, Jefferson Common Council meeting, the alderpersons voted 7-1 to adopt Charter Ordinance 10-17, which abolishes the Utilities Commission and redirects the oversight to the council.

Per state statute, Ristow gathered the required number of signatures to petition for the referendum that will be on the April 3 ballot.

Why vote “yes”

When asked why people should vote “yes” and uphold the council’s action to abolish the Utilities Commission, the mayor said that it all comes down to whether one believes in democracy.

“We’re the elected officials and do people have confidence in us as decisionmakers?” Oppermann said. “I have to think there’s a fair amount of confidence because no one saw fit to run against us (in the April 3 election). I’m not being flippant about that, but there’s a lot of good things happening in Jefferson.

“As much as we appreciate people who serve on the Utilities Commission or any other appointed board, … they’re fairly anonymous,” he added. “If someone has an issue with one of their decisions, generally they don’t know who to contact because they don’t know who these people are. They know who (the councilpersons) are and they contact us regularly and we welcome that feedback. Really, this is about giving power back to the people through their elected representatives, in my opinion.”

Oppermann said that the majority of the council strongly believes that it is in the best interest of the citizens to operate all three utilities — water, wastewater and electric — in a cohesive manner.

“One of the things that really led me to come to this conclusion — and this has been a process, this wasn’t a foregone conclusion — ... was there was kind of an ‘us’ versus ‘them’ mentality,” he said. “That really troubles me because we all serve the same people and we’d like to do that as efficiently as possible.

“In some cases, I personally believe that some of the decisions that have been made at the Utilities Commission level didn’t take into consideration how it affected all the other aspects of the city,” Oppermann continued.

“We know that it would be in everyone’s best interest, both economically from a communication standpoint and in getting the best product for the taxpayers, is if we have everybody working together, as opposed to having this unhealthy autonomy.”

Why vote “no”

Ristow said that there are a number of reasons why people should vote “no” on the referendum.

“Number one, it seems to me that local government functions best with the involvement of more citizens, rather than less,” he said. “That commission has the opportunity to have some continuity for the members. It has the ability to pick people on the front end when they’re going to be put on a commission who have some expertise and something to bring that, perhaps, the elected official group may or may not have from a background perspective.”

The four citizen members of the Jefferson Utilities Commission are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the common council.

Other things to keep an eye on are the basic functioning of the utility; the long-term planning and infrastructure maintenance; and “to make sure that the money that comes in is used for utility purposes.”

He also emphasized that the study’s recommendations did not include outright abolishment of the commission.

However, Hellenbrand had cited abolishment of the panel as a way to implement Recommendation 19.

“I want the people to have the government they want to have,” Ristow said. “In my opinion, it’s best to have a good advocate for water and electric.”