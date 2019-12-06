WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has an economic impact of $514.9 million annually on the region, showing that it continues to be a key financial driver for southeastern portion of the state.
That and other results of a study conducted by UW-Whitewater’s Fiscal and Economic Research Center were announced Thursday as part of the UW System’s All in Wisconsin media tour, which aims to demonstrate the impact of the UW System on the state. The event kicked off two days of meetings on the UW-Whitewater campus, which is hosting the UW System Board of Regents.
Dr. Russ Kashian, director of UW-Whitewater’s Fiscal and Economic Research Center, told a crowd of local stakeholders and media that the total annual impact of the university on the local economy includes the creation of 4,480 jobs that earn $198.7 million in wages and generate $23.1 million in taxes. In addition, for every $1 of funding, UW-Whitewater brings in $1.80, comparable with other UW campuses around the state.
Even without such promising statistics, Kashian noted, investment in the UW has an important qualitative angle as well.
“We have to always return to the idea that education changes lives,” he said. “Students come to Whitewater, whether they’re 18 or 25 or 30, and they leave a changed person. They’ve changed the economy, but they’ve also changed themselves. Even if this were a break-even proposition, it’s a profitable proposition because you have to include that utility or happiness.”
The study also found that:
• The Whitewater campus students’ annual impact is $84.3 million.
• The Rock County campus students’ annual impact is $8.8 million.
• Camps and Conferences’ impact is $7.15 million.
• Warhawk Athletics’ impact is $7 million.
• The Young Auditorium’s impact is $2.1 million.
“UW-Whitewater is a critical part of the communities we serve in terms of providing employment and by contributing $23.1 million in annual tax revenue to our state,” Chancellor Dwight C. Watson said. “We know our students are likely to stay in Wisconsin, and our placement rate of 98.4 percent helps further the economic impact of this university long after our students graduate.”
In addition, another FERC study estimated that the average annual income of UW-Whitewater alumni is $73,815, compared to the average income of U.S. high school graduates of $38,350. And UW-Whitewater alumni who worked in Wisconsin earned more than $1.8 billion and paid more than $117 million in state taxes in 2018.
“The economic benefits of having a regional comprehensive university such as UW-Whitewater far exceed the cost to the State of Wisconsin,” said Jon Kachel, who works in business development at PremierBank and is a UW-Whitewater Foundation board member. “Statistics show for years 2020 and beyond, more than 65 percent of job openings will require a bachelor’s degree or an associate degree. UW-Whitewater provides top-quality, well-educated and trained graduates who are employed by Wisconsin businesses, schools, universities and government organizations. This is one of the most accessible campuses in the nation, tuition is affordable, and there are excellent on-campus and off-campus housing options.”
Community leaders understand the importance of maintaining UW-Whitewater’s reputation for excellence in the classroom and beyond.
“UW-Whitewater is a real gem in our community,” said Jim Caldwell, CEO of First Citizens State Bank in Whitewater and a UW-Whitewater Foundation board member. “There’s an entrepreneurial spirit that permeates the campus. Students and faculty members have created new companies, providing jobs and income for many people — all of which significantly affect our region in positive ways. The result is a major contribution to our local economy.”
Jeffery Knight, president and CEO of the Greater Whitewater Committee Inc., agreed.
“UW-Whitewater truly is a hub for innovation and economic development, both in the city of Whitewater and, as shown in the study, around Wisconsin,” said Knight, “The campus offers a distinguished education and much more, including activities and athletics for students and community members alike. And they do all this while remaining the most affordable in the state.”
With the restructuring of the UW System’s two-year campuses, UW-Whitewater expanded its connections in Rock County.
“UW-Whitewater’s economic, social and cultural leadership has positively impacted our region for decades. As an employer of many UW-Whitewater graduates, including myself, my firm has witnessed first-hand and benefited directly from the talented young people that the university has educated,” said Lynn Gardinier, a partner with Baker Tilly and UW-Whitewater alumna. “The university is also a valued partner and supporter of Forward Janesville. As we address workforce, one of the organizations top strategic opportunities, the university plays a very important role in continuing to be a catalyst for our region’s economic growth through educating those who will lead our future economy.”
UW Regents President Andrew Petersen said there never has been a better time to invest in the UW System.
“Wisconsin’s economy is strong and if we want to advance our economic growth, our citizenry’s engagement, now’s the time to do that,” he said. “We’re going to continue with the ‘All In Wisconsin’ tour and we’ve got four campuses left to visit. We’ll do that in early 2020 with an eye toward really building that engagement with stakeholders throughout the community.”
UW System President Ray Cross spoke about some of the long-term initiatives for the UW.
“As a public university, it’s our responsibility to improve the human condition,” he said. “To succeed, we have to be engaged in the planning processes and better understand the priorities and needs of local business. And they need to be engaged in ours. That’s what this All In Wisconsin tour is all about.”
Specifically, he mentioned the importance of Wisconsin’s role in the nation’s fresh-water supply and how young people will have a vital role in tackling upcoming critical challenges.
“Fresh water is a big challenge and we at the UW have the unique ability to help deal with it,” he said, noting the profound economic boon that could bring to the state. “We’re between two of the largest fresh-water bodies in the world, and the largest river in North America. At the University of Wisconsin we need to partner with school districts, technical colleges, businesses in our communities. Three or four years from now the economic impact won’t be just $514 million, it could get up to $750 million or $1 billion. I think that can happen.”
He concluded, “Together we can really help to explode this economy. I know it’s doing well right now, but it’s going to be stagnant without talent. These are sharp kids. Hire them, don’t let them leave this state. That’s why we’re here, and it’s critical.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.