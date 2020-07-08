WHITEWATER — As the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater welcomes students for the fall 2020 semester, the process for moving students into the residence halls will look different this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
An Extended Drop-Off Only will take place Aug. 21-29, replacing the traditional Move-In Day, helping to ease the move-in process for students and their families and to allow for social distancing. The number of time slots that will be available during each period will be limited for each building, reducing the long lines waiting for key pick-up, parking in unloading zones, and any congestion in stairwells and elevators.
Everyone will be required to bring and wear a face covering.
“Safety is and remains our main concern and we have worked with the local health departments on this matter. Both the Jefferson and Walworth county health departments were consulted prior to this decision being made,” said Chancellor Dwight C. Watson. “Additional steps will be taken to help keep our students as safe as possible in the residence halls, including additional cleaning of the common bathrooms, among other actions.”
The residence halls will continue to host two students per room, unless single accommodations have been requested and are available. Students will be able to move in all their personal items during their designated period. Those who sign up for dates prior to Thursday, Aug. 27, are expected to return home until Aug. 30, unless they are approved for early arrival.
“Our traditional faculty, staff and student assistants will not be a part of the extended drop-off this year to help keep our students and their families safe. This is disappointing news to many of you who so enjoy welcoming our students and their families. We will work to provide other ways to make our Warhawks welcome,” Watson said.
Students will receive detailed information on the Extended Drop-Off Only process from University Housing in late July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.