WHITEWATER — While many universities are battling coronavirus with closures, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is not among them ... at least thus far.
UW-Whitewater officials have not closed the campus or altered its spring break, which will run
March 23-27.
However, on Wednesday, UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson advised students to take instructional materials, medications and other necessary items with them for spring break in case the university chooses to postpone classes or offer online instruction.
Watson urged students to reconsider travel plans, saying he has canceled a planned personal trip to Florida as “a precautionary measure and so that I can be on campus during this critical time.”
Students who live on campus and do not have other places to go will be assisted by university housing staff if UW-Whitewater chooses to close the campus, Watson said. Faculty and staff will have access to campus if courses are moved online, but students will not, he added.
The university has canceled one upcoming study abroad trip to South Korea, which affected one Whitewater student, university spokesman Jeff Angileri wrote in an email.
He said no UW-Whitewater students are studying in countries with travel advisories. Also, Angileri said he is not aware of any UW-Whitewater students who have been tested for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the university was to launch a COVID-19 call-in line Thursday (today).
A listening session has been set from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in the Old Main Ballroom at the University Center. University health officials will be available to answer questions. It will be live-streamed on the university’s Facebook page.
Meanwhile, UW-Madison officials announced Wednesday they will suspend face-to-face instruction after spring break and students shouldn’t return to the campus because of fears of spreading the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.
UW-Madison’s spring break begins Saturday and runs through Sunday, March 22. Face-to-face instruction will end March 23, the date classes are scheduled to resume. The suspension will last until at least April 10, when university officials will reassess the situation. Students will be able to complete coursework remotely until face-to-face instruction resumes.
UW-Milwaukee was extending its spring break to a second week, to run through March 29, and planned to move most classes online once students return.
Beloit College will close its campus until March 30 and will hold classes online after spring break in an effort to decrease the risk of spreading the coronavirus, college officials said Wednesday.
Spring break will be extended one week with classes resuming March 23. Classes will be held online the week of March 23-27. Students will be able to return to campus at 5 p.m. March 28. All on-campus events will be canceled through March 30.
Madison Area Technical College announced that it continues to closely monitor the spread of the coronavirus. This includes reviewing guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control , Wisconsin Department of Health Services and U.S. Department of Education.
Six cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wisconsin: two in Dane County, two in Fond du Lac County, one in Waukesha County and one in Pierce County.
Fifty-three tests have come back negative.
One of the infected Dane County patients has recovered.
Wisconsin has not seen any evidence of community spread, meaning people spreading the virus within the state. All positive cases have come from people who traveled, according to the state health department.
