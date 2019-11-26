WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is seeking information on an alleged sexual assault that took place on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Officials report that the incident occurred during a taxi cab ride from downtown Whitewater to a residence hall on campus.
Persons with information related to this alleged assault are asked to contact the City of Whitewater Police Department at (262) 473-0555, UW-Whitewater Police Department at (262) 472-4660, the Dean of Students Office at (262) 472-1533 or the Title IX Coordinator at (262) 472-1024.
In an email to students and staff, officials advised that if they ever are in a situation where they are unsure or scared, they should call police immediately at 911 for emergencies, or (262) 472-4660.
For additional safety tips please visit, they were encourated to visit http://www.uww.edu/adminaffairs/police/crime-prevention. Counseling services also were shared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.