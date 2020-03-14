WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater students were heading home Saturday after campus was closed for an extended spring break in the wake of the corona virus.
UW-Whitewater initially planned spring break for March 23-27, but on Thursday, officials announced it instead would start Saturday and run through March 29. On March 30 classes will resume online and run through April 17.
Ashley Manley, a junior at UW-Whitewater majoring in English education and social work, packed her trunk Saturday afternoon before leaving campus and heading home to Racine.
Feeling uncertain about when she might be allowed to return, Manley said she took everything from her dorm room except a futon and a refrigerator.
About the decision to close campus, she said, "I think it’s a little extreme,” although she understood, she said, a need for precautions for older teachers and staff.
While she didn’t mind the extended spring break, she said, online classes would offer her some difficulty.
"Sometimes I need the space the dorm provides. I hate online classes. I had some in high school and they don’t work for me," she said, noting that distractions disrupt her focus.
"Keeping on track will be harder," she said.
