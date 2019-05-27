William “Bill” Kirchmayer Sr., a Korean War-era Army veteran, told Fort Atkinson residents Monday that he genuinely appreciates everything America has given him.
“I am now and will continue to be eternally grateful for the opportunities I have taken advantage of as a naturalized citizen of the United States,” Kirchmayer said as he keynoted the Memorial Day observance at Evergreen Cemetery on Monday morning.
A steady rain dampened the ground, but not the spirits of the approximately 150 local citizens who gathered for the annual ceremony that honors fallen soldiers who served this country. The program was led by American Legion Post 166 Commander Doug Lehman.
Kirchmayer, of Fort Atkinson, was born in Czechoslovakia in 1931 and fled his home with his family in 1934. They settled in Soviet-occupied Austria and stayed until 1949, when Kirchmayer emigrated to the United States. Six months later, he joined the U.S. Army, serving until 1983.
He told those in attendance that he lost no comrades or family while in active service, “however, a man I served with at Fort Lewis with the 32nd Infantry, ‘The Red Arrow,’ — Captain George Dailey — lost his life serving in the Republic of Vietnam on May 12, 1966,” Kirchmayer said. “He was a brother-in-arms and the first man I served with who did not return.”
He continued: “Three years later, my brother, Captain Andrew G. Kirchmayer, was killed in action in the Mekong Delta on Nov. 18, 1969.”
At the time, Andrew was serving as an adviser to a South Vietnamese infantry battalion.
“The last time I spoke with my brother, he told me that I would be the first family member to be notified if anything happened to him,” Kirchmayer recalled.
“I never imagined that what came to pass could really occur. I am far from alone in being an American who has had the knock on the door, the phone call, or as in days past, the dreaded yellow telegram.
“As a nation, our freedom has been bought with the lives of those we loved and still miss to this day,” he continued. “Let us never forget that their brief time with us and their service to the American people will always endear them to those left behind and those Americans yet to be born.”
Kirchmayer noted that his service to the U.S. Army began while he was an Austrian citizen.
“I became a citizen of the United States after my active duty in 1953. During my service, I was privileged to serve under officers and NCOs who were Second World War veterans of General Patton’s Third Army. These men of the then-U.S. Constabulary, whether enlisted or commissioned, treated me as an equal, not as an alien or a foreigner.”
He concluded, “I would like to thank my fellow citizens, veterans, and those still serving, as well as all present here today. Thank you.”
As tradition dictates, Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address was recited by a Fort Atkinson High School student. This year, that honor was given to Jeffrey Chladil, 2019 junior class vice president. Logan’s Orders were read by Maggie Opperman, 2019 senior class vice president. The Rev. Paul Johnsen of First United Methodist Church led the invocation and benediction.
Decorating the veteran’s monument were Steve Swader of Chapter 409 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Rollie Carothers of the Edwin Frohmader Post 1879 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Doug Lehman of the Paul Frank Florine Post 166 of the American Legion.
Kyle Paulus and Zoe Linder, Fort Atkinson High School students, played echo “Taps” followed by
the Fort Atkinson High School senior band’s rendition of the national anthem.
Post Adjutant Richard Miles commanded the Honor Guard for the event.
Earlier in the day, local citizens gathered at the American Legion Dugout for a breakfast sponsored by the Auxiliary to the Paul Frank Florine American Legion Post 166.
The marine observance began at 10 a.m. along the Rock River at the Dugout and also was led by Lehman with post Chaplain Tom Freeman offering the prayer.
The parade marshal was World War II veteran Lavern Borchardt, who happened to celebrate his 100th birthday the same day, May 27 (see story on A1).
Two honor guard cemetery crews covered area townships. The west run, commanded by Legionnaire Bob Ehrke, visited Ward’s, North Oakland, Oakland, Ives, Seventh Day Advent, Busseyville and Union cemeteries. The south run, commanded by Legionnaire Brian Cluver, visited Lakeview, South Koshkonong, Cold Spring and Hebron cemeteries.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1879 also held a ceremony at noon outside the clubhouse at N2074 Vets Lane, Fort Atkinson.
The veterans organizations issued a special thanks to Humphrey Floral & Gift for donating the flowers for the ceremonies, and to Fort Atkinson Boy Scout Troops 131 and 134 for their assistance in placing more than 1,700 American flags at the veterans’ graves at Evergreen and Lakeview cemeteries on May 20.
Flags are scheduled to be removed on June 10.
