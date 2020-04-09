They enter the shop one by one, toting bags of facemasks in a variety of colors and designs.
Some are yellow with flowers and others, blue stripes. Yet each is identical in that it is handmade from the heart.
Volunteers this week started bringing their home-stitched facemasks to Tailor Made Sewing Studio in downtown Fort Atkinson, where owner Maggie Mielke is collecting them to give to Fort Memorial Hospital.
About 30 people are donating their time and talents to the effort, which Mielke kicked off last month.
“Two weeks ago, I got a call from Trish Jonas, who had heard that Froedtert Hospital (in Milwaukee) was asking for people from throughout central and southern Wisconsin to help make about 1,000 masks a week,” Mielke recalled. “And so I said, ‘yes, of course I will.’”
Mielke had sewn about 35 to 40 facemasks for Froedtert when word came that Fort Memorial Hospital needed 200 masks for non-medical staff and the few allowed visitors.
She reached out to other dressmakers, crafters and people handy with needle and thread to join her endeavor. Then she created “Mask Up Fort Health,” a Facebook group to spread the word further, provide the pattern, and encourage assistance and support to people joining the cause.
“I got a call from Fort hospital and they asked if I would start making the same pattern, and I said ‘absolutely.’ And I knew that there are people out there who would want to help me,” Mielke said. “So I put the word out and now there are about 30 people who are either cutting or sewing or both.”
Made according to the Froedtert template, each all-cotton mask has two cloth ties and a pleat in the front to provide extra space and comfort. The volunteers have made some with elastic ties, but elastic cannot be sanitized fully and anyway, it is very difficult to come by right now, Mielke said.
Making a mask is easy — “it’s all straight lines and right angles,” she said — albeit still labor-intensive. It takes Mielke, a professional dressmaker, about 20 minutes to a half-hour to make one, although “it’s hard to really judge because we cut this part out and that part out and do kind of an assembly line. They’re more than just a piece of cloth with ordinary ties.”
As of Thursday, the volunteers had sewm 120 facemasks for the hospital. Tailor Made is open for pickup and delivery of masks and materials from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays.
In addition to time and talent, fabric and money for materials have been contributed generously.
“Some people are donating fabric; some are donating money. This community has just been so fabulous,” Mielke said. “I’ve gotten donations through Venmo, an electronic transfer program. We have $1,365 that we received as of last Saturday morning.
“So it took about 24 hours for people to come up with that much money,” she continued.
About 60 percent of the first $1,100 came from a couple doctors at Fort HealthCare, while another $100 was sent in by a Colorado resident with Fort Atkinson ties. In addition, a Green Bay family contributed because, they said, they simply love Fort Atkinson.
Mielke sais the idea is to provide face coverings for the general public to wear, saving the N-95 respirator masks for those who need them most: medical and rescue workers. These masks are 100-percent cotton, similar to scarves and bandannas.
“We’re doing as many as we can, primarily for the hospital,” Mielke explained. They’re for non-medical personnel. So that might be the front desk, it might be visitors, it might be anybody who doesn’t have to wear the proper PPE (personal protective equipment).
“They asked for 200 initially, but I have a feeling we’re going to need to do more than that. I think it’s only going to escalate.”
Meanwhile, the need for facemasks overall is increasing in light of the Centers for Disease Control and President Donald Trump’s call for all Americans to cover up their nose and mouth while venturing out to the grocery store or other “essential” venues.
“We’re sewing 24 hours a day, and the primary mission is to get the hospital what they need right away. And then, as we have extra time, we will be making them for the general public,” Mielke said.
She keeps a list of people interested in getting masks when possible. People may contact her through the studio or Facebook group, indicating if there is a priority such as living with an elderly person.
And she noted that Toni Whitley of Two Pistols Trading Post and Antique Mall at N2385 County Highway N, Fort Atkinson, has a group making c. She may be contacted at (920) 253-0282. (Watch for a story in the near future.)
“When you get a mask, keep it, wash it and reuse it,” Mielke advised. “Don’t just throw it away like a disposable mask because people are really putting a lot of time and they’re a limited resource.”
Usually, April is a busy season for dressmakers, as proms and weddings are coming up. While some are on hold, Mielke still is sewing gowns, trying to fit them in between masks.
“This is not high couture, but it is time-consuming,” she said of the facemasks. “My husband told me that there’s 12,500 people in town, and so I’ve got a lot of work to do.
“He’s going to have to make his own supper.”
