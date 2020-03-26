Vote for Christensen
Editor, Daily Union: Jefferson County has an impressive sense of community. As I witness the increasing political and ideological divide nationally, I take comfort in the sense of community and integrity we have here in Jefferson County.
Such a community does not exist by accident. Jefferson County residents have built this community by caring about each other, looking out for each other, and by thinking creatively and intentionally as we continue to define who we are, what we value, and how we plan for this community’s future.
A central part of that intentionality and planning is the trust and confidence we place in our elected officials. As we “go” to vote on April 7th (in person or by mail), I urge people to consider Walt Christensen, the incumbent candidate for Jefferson County supervisor in District 30.
With 10 years of experience on the county board, Walt Christensen has been a central force in creating and sustaining the community of which we are so proud. He is a problem-solver, a community builder and an inventor. His years of work with Mush-Ko-Se-Day Town Park and the Lake Ripley Park District exemplify his dedication to protecting our environment for the benefit of all Jefferson County residents.
Walt Christensen takes his fole on the county board seriously. He is approachable, responsive and, perhaps most importantly, he is a listener. Walt Christensen is an elected official who listens to the needs and interests of Jefferson County residents.
Walt Christensen represents the best in all of us. I write in support of his candidacy at a time like no other. This is a time when it is impossible to canvass by usual means, so I lend my voice to his candidacy here.
As has become increasingly clear, the best decisions for our community are those made locally, by leaders in whom we trust and have confidence. Walt Christensen is the kind of leader we need in Jefferson County — in this community. He has earned our trust and confidence. From his volunteer service in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era to his work with the Fort Atkinson Farmers Market, his demonstrated commitment to our community is exceedingly clear.
Please vote for Walt Christensen, Jefferson County Supervisor, District 30, on April 7th. — Anthony Gulig, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.